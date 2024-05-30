Ex-Vikings Star Everson Griffen Charged With DWI, Drug Possession

Former Minnesota Vikings starEverson Griffen was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on May 29, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Griffen, 36, was booked at Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis at 12:59 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 and was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and fifth-degree drug possession, according to jail records.

A state trooper observed Griffen driving a Bentley Bentayga at 82 mph in a 55 mph zone southbound on Interstate 35W before catching up to the vehicle, according to charging documents.

Griffen was pulled over and showed signs of impairment, according to charges. He underwent a field sobriety test and registered a 0.10 blood alcohol level from a preliminary breath test, according to charges. The legal limit in Minnesota is 0.08.

The trooper also found a small vial in Griffen’s back pocket containing what was later confirmed as cocaine, according to the charging documents.

Griffen’s bail was set for $12,000. He remained in custody as of Thursday, May 30. His first appearance in court is scheduled for June 13.

Former Vikings Star Everson Griffen Was on Probation for Previous Driving Offenses

This is the second time in the past year Griffen, 36, has been arrested on suspicion of DWI, leading to a string of incidents before being placed on probation in February.

In July 2023, Griffen was stopped in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen and accused of driving 60 mph in a 40 mph zone. He failed a breathalyzer test with a blood-alcohol level of 0.9.

He eventually pleaded guilty to a reduced careless driving change in February and was placed on one year of probation after a string of minor offenses.

“In the months following the July 2023 drunken driving charge, Griffen crashed his car into a fence and gazebo in Mound, on [October 28]. He was cited and convicted of failure to drive with due care, a petty misdemeanor. On [December 7] in Shakopee, police stopped him for driving 55 mph in a 30 mph zone. He was convicted of a petty misdemeanor in that case as well,” The Star Tribune’s Jeff Day wrote.

Griffen wrote in the plea document, according to the Star Tribune: “I operated my motor vehicle carelessly. Specifically, I drove at a high rate of speed while weaving in and out of traffic, after consuming alcohol. I believe my driving conduct thus endangered myself and others.”

Under the conditions of his plea deal in February, Griffen agreed to a chemical assessment and attend a victim impact panel. He was also ordered to not drive after his license was revoked and to commit no alcohol-related or careless driving offenses, according to the Star Tribune.

Everson Griffen Gets Honest About Mental Health

After making four Pro Bowls in his first 10 years in the league, Griffen took a step away from football after a mental health crisis at his home during the Vikings’ 2021 season.

Griffen later addressed the episode with a family photo on Instagram, sharing that he dealt with bipolar disorder.

“It’s true I am bipolar. I will embrace it and I will be an advocate for mental health. I been running from it a long time. I’m not ashamed of it anymore. It all started when my mother passed away. Went into a dark place, thought I was great for many years. I promise this time I will do everything the experts say and my wife,” Griffin wrote. “I love my family and I miss my friends. Thank you for all the love and support, but most of all thank you for all the prayers.”