MLB Best Player Prop Bets for May 30

Christian Scott has been inconsistent this season, surpassing this strikeout line in only 2 out of 4 games. However, his recent misses against the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants can be attributed to their lower strikeout rates against right-handed pitchers, both ranking in the bottom 11 in strikeout percentage (K%).

In contrast, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Scott’s upcoming opponents, present a favorable matchup for strikeouts. Over the last 14 days, they have a 24.2% strikeout rate against right-handed pitchers, ranking ninth highest in the league. In the last 7 days, their strikeout rate has increased to 26.8%, ranking third highest against right-handed pitchers. Additionally, over the last 14 days, the Diamondbacks have the fourth highest Called Strikes plus Whiffs (CSW) percentage at 28.8%.

What makes this matchup particularly promising for Scott is the propensity of the Diamondbacks’ lineup to strike out. Since May 14th, seven of the batters in their projected lineup have strikeout rates exceeding 20% against right-handed pitchers, with five of them surpassing 25% and two exceeding 30%. Leadoff batter Corbin Carroll, for instance, has a 34.4% strikeout rate over the last 14 days against right-handed pitchers, ensuring Scott will likely face him multiple times.

Looking at their performance over the last 30 days against right-handed pitchers on the road, seven batters in the Diamondbacks’ lineup have strikeout rates exceeding 22.5%, with Joc Pederson, who bats third, striking out 40% of the time.

Lock of the Day

Trevor Williams Over 3.5 Strikeouts Thrown (-175, DraftKings)

This line for Trevor Williams seems remarkably low. Williams has maintained a 21% strikeout rate this year, and the lineup he’s up against presents a golden opportunity for strikeouts. Seven out of the top eight players in the lineup have strikeout rates of at least 25% in the last 30 days. Furthermore, only two out of the nine players have a strikeout rate below 25%, with one of them batting ninth, meaning Williams will likely face him less frequently than any other player.

Additionally, Williams boasts a perfect 5-0 record on the road in Atlanta throughout his career, and while his strikeout rate this year is close to the league average, the combination of his success at this venue and the opponent’s propensity for strikeouts makes this line seem too enticing to ignore.

Furthermore, right-handed starters have hit the over in 15 out of the last 21 road games against the Atlanta Braves, with a 71% success rate, further supporting the case for taking the over on Williams’ strikeouts.

