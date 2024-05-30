New Women’s League With WNBA Ties to Set Salary Record: Report

On May 30, reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart appeared on Good Morning America to discuss a new women’s basketball league called, “Unrivaled”, which she co-founded alongside Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier.

Stewart’s appearance came a few hours after The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charania reported about the new league’s salary on X.

“Unrivaled – a professional women’s 3-on-3, six-team league co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier – is setting the record for paying the highest average salary in pro female team sports history,” Charania wrote. “Notable signings to be announced in near future.”

Charania also made an appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” program on May 30 to further discuss the new league’s salary.

“The first 30 players that will sign deals with the league will get an equity ownership stake in the league as well,” Charania said. “It’s going to have the highest average salary in women’s professional sports history.”

“The average salary in the WNBA is $120,000,” Charania continued. “I’m told the salary in this Unrivaled league is gonna be about double that. And you think about the top salaries, the supermax in the WNBA, it’s $241,000. I’m told this league will have a significantly higher top salary.

“They’re going to spend a lot more on the top players than that amount of money,” Charania added.

Charania also noted in another May 30 X post that, “The new league begins its first season in January and will take place in the winter, which is opposite of WNBA season. The initial 30 players also receive equity ownership in the league.”

Breanna Stewart’s Reason For Creating “Unrivaled”

During her May 30 “Good Morning America” appearance, Stewart explained why she wanted to start this new women’s basketball league.

“In a typical women’s basketball life, you play in the WNBA and you go overseas,” Stewart said. “And there’s a 7-month gap where, you know, our W[NBA] players aren’t home, aren’t in market. And [Napheese] and I are co-founders in Unrivaled, which is going to launch in Miami come 2025.

“It’s going to be the top 30 athletes, where we’ll play 3 on 3, 1 on 1, and just be home,” Stewart continued. “Be in market, and be able to be in a market that isn’t a W[NBA] team. But continue to grow the game and grow brands.”

Stewart then discussed more specifics about Unrivaled, saying, “The court is going to be a little bit smaller. Like, 60 feet, in comparison to 94. But full court 3 on 3, so we’ll have to make sure our cardio is up.”

When “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts asked Stewart what sets Unrivaled apart from other 3 on 3 leagues, she said, “I think what sets Unrivaled apart is, especially in the women’s world, this has never happened before. This is the largest average salary in women’s sports.”

Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier’s UConn Background

Unrivaled’s co-founders played at UConn together, under head coach Geno Auriemma, during the 2015-2016 NCAA women’s basketball season.

Stewart averaged 19.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per contest during that season. And Collier, who was a freshman, averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds.

UConn finished that season with an undefeated 38-0 record, and defeated Syracuse University by a score of 82-51 in the NCAA National Championship game.