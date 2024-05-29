Las Vegas Dancer Denies Raiders Owner Mark Davis Fathered Her Unborn Child

Hayden Hopkins, who has worked as a Cirque du Soleil dancer in Nevada, has denied an Internet report that Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis is the father of her unborn child.

In a post on X on May 27, Hopkins wrote, “Reports of Mark Davis being the father of my child are wildy untrue. I was pictured sitting next to him at a game in 2022 and have endured false rumors of a romantic relationship since. I was just a guest sitting in the owner’s box with other friends.”

According to The New York Post, the rumors ignited from a now-deleted post by a “NFL news aggregator” on X, who congratulated Davis and Hopkins, per a screenshot.

The Post reported that Hopkins is a “dancer and choreographer” who has performed with Cirque Du Soleil. In 2022, Hopkins generated social media buzz when she was photographed sitting next to Davis in a private suite during a Raiders-Charges game, according to The New York Post, which dubbed her a “mystery blonde” at that time. She called Davis her “neighbor” and “friend” at the time and denied that she was his girlfriend, Page Six reported.

Hayden Hopkins Says the Stories Are Negatively Affecting What Should Be ‘My Happiest Days’

In the post, Hopkins said the stories are impacting her negatively, and she named the father of her child as a man named “Joey.”

She added: “These continued media stories are negatively affecting what should be my happiest days. Joey and I are excited to welcome our baby in the fall xx.”

According to her website, which hasn’t been updated for several years, Hayden Hopkins “is 19 years old and grew up dancing in Seattle, Washington. She has traveled the U.S, Canada and Australia teaching and choreographing her own workshops as well as guest performing. Hayden has been on the cover of Dance Spirit and Dance Informa magazine.”

The website bio continues:

She’s performed for Jason Derulo, Good Morning America, KARtv awards, Dizzy Feet Gala, and Cabaret for a Cause benefit show. She has toured and assisted with West Coast Dance Explosion, VIP Dance convention & TRANS4M. She is a 2015 National Youngarts winner and Presidential Scholar in the Arts finalist. Hayden has won several national titles in competitive dance and started assisting professional choreographers at age 13. At age 18 she started her own dancewear label HHxx and moved to New York City to pursue her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Dance. Hayden currently resides in Las Vegas and can be seen as ‘La Belle’ in Cirque Du Soleil’s Mystere debuting April 1st, 2017.

However, Outkick reported that she was 25 at the time she sat in the box with Davis, so it’s not clear whether she still dances with Cirque du Soleil as the website han’t been updated. She is 26 years old now, according to Page Six.

Hopkins hasn’t made a public post on her Facebook page for a year.

Hayden Hopkins Announced Her Pregnancy in an Instagram Post in April

On April 25, Hopkins announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page, posting a picture of herself with the word “baby.”

Her Instagram page is filled with glamour and swimsuit shots, and pictures of her in other countries. She has posted pictures with her sister, but not of any boyfriend.

According to Outkick, after sitting next to Davis, Hopkins posted about the 2022 game on her Instagram story. Fans started sleuthing her identity after cameras picked her up sitting in the box next to Davis, Outkick reported.