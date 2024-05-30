Blockbuster Proposed Trade Sends Lions Projected $21.8 Million WR

The Detroit Lions appear to have the offensive playmakers to overcome the loss of No. 2 wide receiver Josh Reynolds. But if they still desire to make a splash offensive addition this offseason, receiver Tee Higgins could be a target.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton proposed the Lions acquiring the Cincinnati Bengals wideout for a 2025 second-rounder and fourth-round pick.

“The Detroit Lions shouldn’t take their foot off the gas after an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, not with $31 million in cap space,” wrote Moton.

“They have just opened their Super Bowl window with a top-five scoring offense. Perhaps they can advance a little further in the playoffs with, arguably, the NFL’s best passing offense.

“Detroit’s opponents would have a difficult task in countering the No. 2 aerial attack from the previous year plus Higgins.” The 25-year-old receiver requested to be traded before the start of free agency, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. But the Bengals have yet to move Higgins on the trade market. Instead, Cincinnati placed the franchise tag on Higgins. If Higgins plays the 2024 season on the franchise tender, he will make $21.8 million. But ESPN’s Ben Baby reported on May 29 that Higgins has not signed the franchise tender and the team hasn’t engaged the receiver in long-term contract negotiations for more than a year. Publicly, the Bengals have continued to stress that Higgins will play in Cincinnati this fall, but due to discord, trade rumors still surround the 25-year-old.

How Tee Higgins Could Fit With the Lions

Moton named the Lions a potential suitor for Higgins because of their “shallow receiver group.” Reynolds, who was second among Lions receivers with 40 catches, 608 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns last season, departed in free agency.

“The Lions lost wideout Josh Reynolds in free agency, and 2022 first-rounder Jameson Williams—though talented with great potential—isn’t a lock to make a big leap with more opportunities,” wrote Moton.

“The Lions can one-up the Arizona Cardinals’ trade offer with an earlier Day 3 pick in hopes that Higgins becomes a complementary playmaker to primary slot wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.”

Detroit’s organization doesn’t appear as down on Jameson Williams as Moton is. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell called Williams “a man on a mission” at offseason workouts on May 23.

But there’s little doubt that Higgins would boost the Lions receiving corps. He’d be a near-perfect receiver to pair with Williams, giving the team two deep targets to complement star slot wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The Lions also have standouts Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta, who starred as rookies last season, to catch passes underneath with Higgins and Williams taking the top off defenses.

Last season, Higgins posted 42 catches for 656 yards and 5 touchdowns in 12 games. He averaged a career-high 15.6 yards per reception.

How Higgins Fits With the Lions Beyond 2024

If Higgins is traded, he is very likely to land with a team that is going to immediately sign him to a long-term extension.

The Lions may be willing to give up the draft capital necessary to acquire Higgins. But whether they want to sign Higgins to an extension is another question.

This offseason, Detroit signed St. Brown, Jared Goff and Penei Sewell to contracts worth a combined $444 million. As Moton implied, the Lions are still among the team leaders in cap space for 2024, but that space will quickly evaporate after the extensions for those three players begin next year.

With the amount of money Detroit is set to have tied up to three offensive players, it wouldn’t at all be surprising if the Lions don’t want to sign another receiver or offensive player to a big deal this summer.

The Lions could view Higgins as a 1-year option. But in that situation, they will be less willing to give up a lot of draft capital to acquire the receiver. Higgins also won’t improve his situation if he goes from the Bengals to another team that doesn’t appear interested in keeping him beyond 2024.

Detroit adding Higgins is certain intriguing. But it’s probably not one of the more likely destinations for the 25-year-old.