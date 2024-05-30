Jets’ Robert Saleh Firmly Put on Notice After ‘Surviving’ 2023

Time is of the essence for New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

Saleh was promptly featured in a column by Alex Kay of Bleacher Report which revealed all of the NFL head coaches who are on the proverbial hot seat heading into 2024.

Kay said Saleh “survived” the 2023 campaign but explained the heat could quickly crank back up to “uncomfortable levels” unless he delivers in 2024.

“The Robert Saleh era hasn’t gone how the New York Jets hoped it would when they lured him away from his position as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator in 2021,” Kay said. “If Rodgers returns to form and elevates the quarterback position in a way few aside from the future Hall of Famer can, the Jets should be a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The already deep offense improved notably in the trenches and the receiving corps could be amongst the league’s deepest in 2024. The Jets simply need to stay healthy and execute to become a top team. If they fail to do either, it could spell the end of Saleh’s head coaching tenure.”

What Does Saleh Have to Do in 2024 to Survive Again?

The green and white have only had one winning season in the last 13 years (2015; 10-6).

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Gang Green will end that drought with a 9-8 win-loss projection for 2024.

However, merely a winning record won’t be enough to save Saleh’s job or anyone else in that building for that matter. The more embarrassing drought the Jets are experiencing is their lack of playoff appearances. They haven’t been to the big dance since 2011.

New York boasts the NFL’s longest active playoff drought and is tied for the longest playoff drought of any of the four major sports in North America.

To truly be safe, Saleh needs to have a winning record, make the playoffs, and win a playoff game. That would be enough for Saleh to not only keep his job but likely command a new long-term extension from the Jets.

When you have Aaron Rodgers expectations are even higher than that. New York has openly talked about being among the elite few teams that can compete for a Super Bowl in 2024.

According to the ESPN FPI analytics, the Jets have the No. 13 best chances in the NFL of making the Super Bowl (4.9%). Those are the seventh-best odds in the AFC conference. The analytics only give the Jets a 1.9% chance of actually winning the Super Bowl.

Saleh Earns Top Marks on a Unique NFL HC Ranking

There might be some debate where Saleh ranks among the best head coaches in the NFL. However, there apparently isn’t any debate on where Saleh ranks among the most attractive head coaches in the league.

Free Bets and Beauty Scanner did a “face scan” of every head coach in the NFL and Saleh was deemed the “sexiest.”

“His predicted age of 41 is younger than his actual age (45),” New York Post NFL reporter Ryan Dunleavy explained on social media.

Last year on “Good Morning Football”, Kyle Brandt ranked Saleh as the “fittest” coach in the National Football League after his viral offseason photo of him in a golf shirt.