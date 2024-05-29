No Deal in Sight for Vikings’ 1st-Rounder, Insider Reports

The Minnesota Vikings have re-signing Justin Jefferson at the top of their priorities this offseason, which has led to no deal imminent for another offensive building block in left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert took the temperature of Darrisaw’s prospects of an extension in his first year of eligibility in a May 29 NFL contract roundup and said there is no deal imminent despite initial talks.

“Darrisaw is every bit the building block that Jefferson is, despite the imbalance in public discussion between the two,” Seifert wrote. “Where Darrisaw stands in the NFL hierarchy of left tackles is debatable, but what’s indisputable is that the Vikings view him as a player who can hold down his position into the next decade. There have been initial talks between the sides, as would be expected, but there is no indication that a deal — which would be two years early, something that happens in relatively rare occasions — is imminent.”

Vikings Behind the Ball on Extensions for Darrisaw, Jefferson

While it is rare for a third-year player to receive an extension, the Detroit Lions were willing to get ahead of the market by making Darrisaw’s fellow 2021 draftee Penei Sewell the highest-paid tackle in the league. Sewel garnered a new contract worth $28 million a year — a bar the Vikings will have to clear in the future with Darrisaw.

Darrisaw’s proven to be worth it after the Vikings selected him 23rd overall.

Last year, Darrisaw played a career-high 15 games and recorded the third-highest pass-block grade (85.3) among all offensive linemen who played at least 50 percent of offensive snaps during the 2023 season, per Pro Football Focus (PFF).

In May, the Vikings exercised Darrisaw’s 2025 fifth-year option, which will cost $16 million against the cap and roughly $20 million if he makes his first Pro Bowl next season.

Darrisaw’s potential extension appears to be tabled until the 2025 offseason, however, it will be as foundational to the team’s future as Jefferson as the offensive line has improved every year since Darrisaw was drafted in 2021.

Ranked the 27th offensive line unit by Pro Football Focus (PFF) ahead of the 2021 season, the Vikings finished the 2023 season ranked the 12th best unit in the league. Last season, the Vikings finished with the third-highest pass-block win rate (66%) by ESPN with Darrisaw’s help on the blindside.

The 24-year-old tackle entered the 2023 season ranked the 15th-best player under 25 years old by PFF. He finished the 2022 season with the second-highest blocking grade (90.4) by PFF, trailing only future Hall of Famer Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers.

Vikings Re-Sign Dalton Risner, Create Continuity on O-Line

While Darrisaw will have to wait longer for a new deal, the Vikings did make a move to fortify the offensive line for next season by re-signing Dalton Risner on May 29, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Risner, who wavered in free agency for several months, returns to Minnesota after he joined the team three weeks into the 2023 season. He won the starting left guard spot alongside Darrisaw, beating out Ezra Cleveland, who was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the trade deadline.

The Vikings may still have competition at the guard spot after signing Blake Brandel to a three-year extension this offseason. Risner has experience playing on the right side and could also compete with third-year starter Ed Ingram‘s spot.

But overall, the Vikings entering the 2024 season with a new quarterback becomes less daunting with the same core players set to play on the offensive front.