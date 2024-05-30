Packers’ Lukas Van Ness Suffers New Injury, Held Out From OTAs

The Green Bay Packers will not have defensive end Lukas Van Ness with them on the practice field for at least the remainder of this week’s OTAs after the 2023 first-round pick suffered a new injury to his thumb.

Questions arose about Van Ness after he worked with the team’s injury rehabilitation group during May 29’s practice. Afterward, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed to reporters that Van Ness had broken the tip of his thumb and would miss some time; though, he also clarified that he considers Van Ness’ injury to be “not significant.”

“He broke his thumb a little bit,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “Just the tip, though.”

Van Ness — the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 draft — notched 32 tackles, four sacks, eight tackles for loss and 18 pressures while playing 366 defensive snaps as a rookie. The Packers have been looking for him to take the next step in his development for his second season in the league, but it is unclear how much his new injury will slow him.

The Packers did not specify how long they expected Van Ness to be sidelined, but they will have four more OTA practices (May 31, June 3-4 and June 6) this week and next. They will also hold a three-day mandatory minicamp from June 11 to June 13 before breaking for about six weeks until the start of 2024 NFL training camp in late July.

It is unknown if Van Ness will participate in any of their remaining offseason work.

Can Lukas Van Ness Ascend to Starter Role in 2024?

Van Ness had a better rookie season than Packers fans might realize. Despite playing only about 33% of the team’s defensive snaps, he became progressively more disruptive as the season wore on and generated at least two pressures in four of their final five games — counting their two postseason games. He also finished as Pro Football Focus’ sixth-highest-graded rookie pass rusher among the 15 who played at least 200 snaps.

Under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley in 2024, Van Ness will get to return to his college position at defensive end after transitioning into an outside linebacker in 2023. Hafley will run a 4-3 defense — the Packers’ first time running one since 2008 — which will afford Van Ness more opportunities to rush the pass from a three-point stance.

Can Van Ness make the leap to starter in 2024? That could depend on Preston Smith.

Smith, 31, is the primary starter opposite star Rashan Gary on the Packers’ defensive line and, even with Hafley’s changes, that does not figure to change heading into 2024. He has recorded at least eight sacks in each of the past three seasons and finished with the second-most quarterback hits (21) of his career for their volatile defense in 2023. While Van Ness might one day replace him, the Packers likely won’t rush the change.

That said, Van Ness should still see his snap share increase in 2024. The team will have Kingsley Enagbare pushing him for the third spot in the defensive end rotation, but the former No. 13 overall pick is bound to see an uptick in playing time — so long as his thumb does not hold him back for long and he continues on his development track.

Josh Jacobs Returns to Practice After Hamstring Injury

In other Packers injury news, new running back Josh Jacobs returned to practice this week after the team limited him during the first week of OTAs with a hamstring issue.

LaFleur had cautioned reporters against overreacting to Jacobs missing time last week, saying the team anticipated the 2022 NFL rushing leader to get back “pretty shortly.” Turns out, Jacobs needed just one week to start getting work in again in a limited capacity at practice alongside teammates AJ Dillon and rookie MarShawn Lloyd.

LaFleur is also excited about the potential Jacobs brings to their offense, which moved on from superstar Aaron Jones after he spent the past five seasons as their lead back.

“I think he’s a fit in any offense. His running style, he runs extremely hard. He’s really tough to take down. He has great hands out of the backfield,” LaFleur said. “At least the way we evaluate these runners, you almost have to be able to catch the ball out of the backfield now. And he’s great in pass protection. He’s a great teammate, a great leader. I’ve enjoyed getting to know him, so I think there’s a lot of great things he brings to our football team.”