Former Broncos QB Drew Lock Responds to Viral Twitter Roast

On July 2, ex-Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock received a random attack through social media.

The SportsCenter Twitter account posted a tennis clip. Shortly after, one Seattle Seahawks fan attempted to roast tennis by saying it’s not a sport.

In response to the fan’s comment, the official U.S. Open Tennis account tweeted “not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB”.

Twitter erupted, which led to Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, Lock’s teammate, responding in a truce fashion.

“Aight Chill we get the point @usopen,” Metcalf tweeted.

Two days later, Lock, the man himself, chimed in on the conversation.

The former 2019 second-round pick took the high road, saying “Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the USOpen.”

Lock kept it classy and ended the beef with the US Open in one of the unlikeliest battles of 2022.

After being sent to the Seahawks in a deal in exchange for Russell Wilson, Lock is now in a quarterback battle with Geno Smith for the No. 1 starting role.

Lock’s NFL Resume

Lock, 25, has posted 544 passing attempts with 18 touchdowns and 17 interceptions over the past two seasons with the Broncos. Yet, there was promise in his 2019 rookie campaign when he threw for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in five starts.

However, Lock could never find a rhythm under then-head coach Vic Fangio and had two offensive coordinators in three years. He was backup to Teddy Bridgewater in 2021 and appeared in six games, recording 787 passing yards, four total touchdowns, two interceptions, and two fumbles.

The Missouri product will be turning 26 next season and has an 8-13 record in his career as a starter.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has openly admitted to Smith being impressive, which could very well light a fire into Lock.

“Geno’s still ahead — you can tell that — but it’s not going to be too much for Drew to be caught up,” Carroll said, via ESPN. “By the time we get through camp, he’ll be there. He’s really bright. It makes sense to him. He’s really sharp in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage and all of that, so it’s just time that he needs.”

Carroll also praised Lock as the 70-year-old coach said that Lock would’ve been the first quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL draft.

“I think he’d have been the first guy picked, of quarterbacks anyway,” Caroll said on Sports Radio KJR. “He’d have been the first guy in this draft. I don’t have any hesitation saying that.”

Two Rookie Broncos Given High Mark

The Broncos parted with their first-round pick and two second-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft in order to obtain Wilson.

Yet, the remaining Broncos rookie draft class can still make contributions.

NFL.com writer Chad Reuter projects two of Denver’s draft picks (tight end Greg Dulcich and wide receiver/return specialist Montrell Washington) to be the best rookies at their respective positions in 2022.

Dulcich is the projected No. 2 tight end after Albert Okwuegbunam. The UCLA product caught 42 receptions for 725 yards, with an astounding 17.3 yards per catch.

The Broncos have an opening at returner and Washington could be the perfect fit. Washington scored six times as a return and nine times as a receiver, which could lead to some action on offense down the road.