Two Broncos Starters Expected to Start Camp on PUP List: Report

The Denver Broncos will head into 2022 training camp with a relatively healthy roster, except for two key names.

According to 9News’ Mike Klis, outside linebacker Randy Gregory and right tackle Billy Turner are expected to be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List.

The transactions would take place on July 26, which is reporting day for Broncos veteran and rookie players.

Any player placed on the PUP list can be activated at any time.

No Surprise on Gregory’s Status

Denver was fully aware of the gamble they were making when the team signed Gregory to a five-year deal worth $70 million. Gregory has never played more than 550 snaps in his five-year career and has been recovering from shoulder surgery throughout the offseason.

The 29-year-old pass rusher was limited during voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Gregory’s availability isn’t likely to change.

According to a July 13 report from Klis, Gregory is expected not to be available in any position drills and is also expected to miss the entire preseason.

“The Broncos are going to take it slow,” Klis wrote. “Another two months to strengthen the shoulder can only help.”

Still, the plan is for Gregory to play against the Seattle Seahawks in the Broncos’ regular-season opener on Monday, September 12.

“For everything he’s doing, he’s doing a great job of rehabbing, getting his mind right and getting ready to be able to attend training camp and everything,” Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said on June 14. “We want to be sure that we do the right thing. We want to make sure that we take care of him and we get him ready for that first Sunday.”

Klis noted that Gregory is running and lifting weights during the period between the end of mandatory minicamp and the opening of training camp on July 27.

Gregory tied his career high in sacks in 2021 with six. The edge rusher totaled 43 pressures and caused three forced fumbles in 12 games with the Dallas Cowboys. Denver is hoping for better days for the 29-year-old, who is less expensive than former Broncos star Von Miller.

Despite never being named to a Pro Bowl, Gregory was ranked 14th among free agents by Pro Football Focus. According to PFF, Gregory’s 84.7 pass-rushing grade also ranked 12th among all edge rushers in the league in 2021.

More on Turner

Denver didn’t bring back Bobby Massie, who played 13 games last season at right tackle.

The Broncos would sign Billy Turner and Tom Compton to compete for the right tackle spot. Quinn Meinerz, Graham Glasgow and Netane Muti are all returning from last year’s team.

Turner is still suffering from a knee injury dating back to last season, which caused him to miss four games with the Green Bay Packers. The issue led to the Packers releasing the 30-year-old with a failed physical designation in March, two weeks before joining Denver.

“We’re playing it by year,” Hackett when asked about Turner’s status in May. “It’s one of those things that is day-by-day, and we just want to make sure we’re doing all the right stuff for him.”

Turner started 13 games in 2021 and has familiarity with Hackett and Outten as both were in the Packers organization with the veteran.

He is expected to compete with Compton and Calvin Anderson for the right tackle position, all of whom are on one-year deals.