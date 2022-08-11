Rival Point Guard Calls Out Warriors Star After Recent Comments

Last season, the Golden State Warriors battled all the way to winning their fourth championship in the last eight years. They trekked through the regular season, dealing with a multitude of injuries along the way, and then marched all the way through the playoffs.

Throughout the postseason, they formed a couple of rivalries. Their matchup with the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals caused some bad blood, but perhaps the most mesmerizing encounter was their series against the Memphis Grizzlies. There was obviously some tension there, and there still is to this day.

However, star forward Draymond Green just recently compared Ja Morant to himself on the latest edition of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show. Despite the rivalry between the two teams, there’s very clearly a level of respect there. Morant took to Twitter to react to the statement.

“wooo dats real shii 💯,” Morant wrote in a quote-tweet of Green’s message.

When asked which player reminded him of hismelf on his podcast, Green mentioned Morant immediately.

Green Compares Morant to Himself

In the mailbag episode of his podcast on August 11, Green was posed the question of, ‘what younger player reminds you of you the most?’ After mulling over the question for a few moments, Green said that Morant is the first player that comes to mind.

“I’m going to have to go with, in a much different way, Ja Morant,” Green said. “I ain’t bowing down to none of y’all. I don’t care what you’ve accomplished before I got here. That has absolutely nothing to do with me. I believe in myself and my abilities. I’m going to show you that. I’m going to lead. I’m going to talk to you and let you know about it while I’m doing it. I’m gonna carry others with me, and most importantly, I’m gone do it my way. And all of those things that I just named, I see Ja Morant do.”

At the same time, however, Green also admitted that the two have very different games.

“Now, does that mean Ja Morant and me are the same player? We’re nowhere near the same player. But that’s who reminds me a lot of me,” Green explained.

This seemingly mutual respect comes after a long season of drama between the two sides, even though Morant has always believed that it’s all love.

Morant’s Earlier Comments on Warriors

After Golden State won the championship, Klay Thompson said that one of Jaren Jackson Jr.’s tweets helped motivate him. This didn’t sit too well with Morant and the Grizzlies, but despite that, Morant still believes that social media has made the rivalry out to be more than it is.

“I feel like when you win you can say anything, but I lost and I’mma still be Ja at the end of the day,” he said in an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report. “Social media blew it up like is it a beef? Is it a rivalry? But no, like, those guys can tell you even after we lost in the series that I told them ‘It’s time for y’all to get another ring.’”

Regardless of how serious the beef is, it’s clear that Green and Morant are cut from the same cloth. At least, that’s how they see it.