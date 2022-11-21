Warriors Have Made Decision on Young Star’s Future With Team: Sources

There have been some serious concerns surrounding the Golden State Warriors this season. While their record is up to 8-9, their bench is still one of the worst in the league, and their young stars aren’t living up to expectations.

That being said, when it comes to Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors don’t plan on making any moves. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Warriors have “sold themselves” on the idea of him and the other youngsters taking over once Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green retire.

When asked whether or not Kuminga would be in Golden State past his rookie deal, this is what they had to say:

“Probably, because it is ownership that has to make the call on that in the end, and they have sold themselves on the idea that their young guys are going to be Steph and Klay and Draymond all over again,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “It is going to be hard to bust their bubble on that. Now, if this season goes south totally, and Steph goes to the owners and says, ‘we gotta do something,’ maybe that changes. But the commitment to those young guys is there.”

Steph Curry fell out of his seat after this Jonathan Kuminga dunk 😂pic.twitter.com/a3XJM3Hx5s — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 21, 2022

So far this season, Kuminga has appeared in 13 of the Warriors’ 17 games. He’s averaging 4.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists on 40.4% shooting from the field and 22.2% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Kuminga Was Growing Frustrated With Warriors

Earlier this season, sources told Heavy Sports that Kuminga was growing frustrated with his situation in Golden State. He wasn’t a part of the regular rotation, and he supposedly wasn’t thrilled with that.

“The guy you worry about is Kuminga,” a West executive told Deveney. “The stuff that was said about him, about his work ethic and all of that, the reality is, he wasn’t playing, and he was frustrated. Everyone knew it last year. With the Warriors, they have been lucky that everyone that they have kind of falls in line. Moody, Wiseman, I think those guys get it. But Kuminga wants to play.”

Steph had to remind himself of how young Jonathan Kuminga is 😂 pic.twitter.com/BIn4HpZsEE — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) November 10, 2022

The young forward is averaging just 13.1 minutes per game this year, which is down from 16.9 minutes per contest last year. Kuminga was a larger part of the rotation during his rookie year due to the injury to Green late in the season.

Current Situation is ‘Hard’ for Kuminga

For the entirety of his basketball career, Kuminga was one of the top options on his teams. This led him to be one of the top picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, as the Warriors selected him with the seventh overall pick.

The executive explained that “waiting” for opportunities doesn’t seem to be something Kuminga likes to do.

“He has never been in this situation, and it is obviously hard for him,” the executive said. “He could probably average 12, 15 points a game if he played regular minutes. He knows that. But the way the team is built, he has to wait, and it does not seem like waiting is in his DNA.”

All that being said, it doesn’t seem like the Warriors plan on moving him anytime soon.