Warriors Star Stephen Curry Takes Jab at Draymond Green

On the court, the Golden State Warriors are one cohesive unit. They’ve bonded together to form one of the most lethal dynasties in NBA history, led by an elite trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, as well as consistently solid supporting casts.

However, away from the basketball court, the Warriors are all interested in their own endeavors. Thompson enjoys boating, Curry just released his first children’s book, and Green hosts his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

During a recent interview with Ashley Nicole Moss of Sports Illustrated, Curry played a game of This or That, where Moss would ask him difficult questions. For one of them, she asked him whether he would rather host the ESPYs for the next 30 years or permanently co-host Green’s podcast. In his answer, Curry laughed and threw a subtle jab at his teammate.

“Oh, I’ll see you every July for the next 30 years, hosting the ESPYs,” Curry said with a huge laugh. There was clearly no ill will pointed at Green with the response, but Curry also made it very obvious that he has no interest in co-hosting his teammate’s show.

Another interesting tidbit from the interview came when Moss asked Curry which Warriors championship is the most meaningful for him.

Curry: ‘Definitely the Most Special’

In the last eight years, Curry has won four championships with the Warriors, with the most recent one coming this past season. Moss asked him which of the four titles means the most to him, and Curry admitted that the 2022 championship takes the cake.

“The first one, you don’t really know what you’re doing until you accomplish it, and then you’re celebrating. The next two were kind of validation, trying to remain champions. But after these last three years and winning that one, definitely the most special,” Curry explained.

In between their most recent two championships, the Warriors dealt with two major injuries to Thompson, a rebuilding season where they finished with the worst record in the NBA, and even this past season, had both Curry and Green go down with injuries.

Despite that, they prevailed, winning title number four. Curry even took the chance to poke fun at himself.

Curry Jokes About ‘Ugly Crying’

After winning the 2022 championship in six games over the Boston Celtics, Curry broke down. He was clearly emotional as he fell to the floor in tears, celebrating the win in the arms of his teammates. During the interview, Curry laughed at himself, saying it takes a lot to make him ugly cry.

“You don’t find me ugly crying on the court for no reason,” Stephen Curry said. “That raw emotion that came out after Game 6 kind of signaled how much this meant to me, how much this meant to our team,” said Curry.

The Warriors point guard also won his first Finals MVP this past season, as in each of his other three championships, the award was handed out elsewhere. Although, Curry didn’t mention that as the main reason.

And while he may not love to see himself ugly crying after the fact, Warriors fans should be wishing for more of the same next season.