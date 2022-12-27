Steph Curry Gets Petty With Grizzlies Players After Warriors Win

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have developed quite a rivalry. Two years ago, the Grizzlies eliminated an injured Warriors squad from the Play-In Tournament. And last year, the Warriors returned the favor, knocking the (half) injured Grizzlies out of the playoffs in the second round.

Due to their somewhat lengthy history, the two teams earned a Christmas Day game this year. But with Stephen Curry sidelined with a shoulder injury, most assumed that it would be a one-sided affair. Instead, the Warriors pulled off the upset, and Curry decided to get petty on Instagram.

SportsCenter posted a video of the Grizzlies entering the arena before the game. They were doing a game, and the comment read, “Memphis brought the vibes for Christmas.” Obviously, the result wasn’t what the Grizzlies would have wanted, and in return, Curry left a like on the Instagram post.

Steph is petty for liking this 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/mFLXs61PxU — Chef Curry (@baby_face_goat) December 26, 2022

Warriors fans were quick to point it out, calling Curry “petty” for liking it and laughing at the Grizzlies in the process. But with how talented the Grizzlies are and how great the Warriors can be when Curry is on the court, it seems unlikely that this is the last big-time meeting between the two sides.

Not having Curry for the Christmas Day matchup was a tough pill to swallow for Golden State, but Jordan Poole stepped up in his absence. While Ja Morant managed to score 36 points, Poole matched it, scoring 32 before getting ejected. Other Warriors players picked up the slack around him, too, as Klay Thompson scored 24, Donte DiVincenzo dropped 19, and Ty Jerome put up 14 off the bench.

Steve Kerr Calls Out Jordan Poole for Ejection

Despite his big-time scoring numbers, Poole missed a chance to score even more points in the Warriors’ victory. With 9:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, he picked up his second technical foul of the game, which earned him an early exit.

After the contest, head coach Steve Kerr discussed the incident, noting that “he [Poole] knows” he can’t be acting the way he did when he already has one technical foul.

“He knows that he can’t get a second one,” Kerr said. “He’s still a young player. Jordan was fantastic tonight. We needed his offensive firepower. The way he started the game, he set a great tone. So the great thing with Jordan is, I think he still has a level or two to go to get to the point where he’s really reaching his ceiling. And that involves just playing with poise, whether it’s avoiding the referees or just taking care of the ball at certain times. But he’s doing a great job of competing and helping us stay afloat offensively at times, at key times in the game.”

Jordan Poole yells at ref Marc Davis and picks up his second technical of his game earning him an ejection pic.twitter.com/ysQOobb7uW — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) December 26, 2022

Kevon Looney Calls Out Grizzlies Trash-Talkers

Curry wasn’t the only Warriors player to throw some shade at the Grizzlies after their Christmas Day showdown. Golden State big man Kevon Looney had some words for Memphis as well.

“They’re feisty and they talk a lot of s***,” Looney said via The Athletic.

At the same time, however, Looney said that the Warriors have plenty of guys who are willing to match that intensity.

“We’ve got a lot of petty people on this team,” he said. “They live for people to talk and do all that extra stuff. It just makes the game a lot more fun.”