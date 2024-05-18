Xander Schauffele’s Shirt Logo Explained by Descente Deal After Adidas Change

Xander Schauffele’s logo on his shirt featuring three arrows is a result of a new sponsorship deal with the Descente apparel company. The arrows on Schauffele’s polo during the PGA Championship is the Descente logo, a nod to the golfer’s partnership in 2024. Did Schauffele part ways with his longtime sponsor Adidas?

Schauffele is known for wearing a signature Adidas polo during PGA Tournaments but has ditched this look for his new deal with Descente. Adidas is still listed on Schauffele’s social media page as one of his main sponsors.



The golfer is still pictured wearing Adidas shoes during tournaments. Schauffele may simply be wearing Adidas shoes rather than the brand’s clothing. As for Descente, the company has its roots in skiwear but can now be spotted on the golf course.

“DESCENTE’s manufacturing challenge began with skiwear,” the company’s website details. “On the snowy mountain slopes, the wind blows and weakens the legs. It drops the body temperature and chills the spirit.

“We have created the garments that help skiers to be the fastest on the mountain, even in the harshest conditions. To achieve this, we have sharpened the focus on functionality down to the smallest detail.”

Xander Schauffele’s Shirt Logo Is a Nod to His Sponsorship Deal With Descente

Schauffele announced the new brand partnership with a January 3, 2024 statement on his website. Descente is going to be leaning on Schauffele in developing golf products.

“Under his special advisory contract, Schauffele will collaborate with Descente on golf product development and appeal to customers and fans on a global scale by heading up promotional activities to enhance the value of the Descente brand and strengthen its golf category lineup in Japan, Korea, and China,” the golfer’s website announced. “Descente will seek his advice in new product development and will also support him with all its high-quality resources resulting from ongoing collaboration with leading athletes and teams.”

Xander Schauffele’s Sponsorships Include Descente, Adidas and Callaway

Schauffele lists Descente, Callaway and Adidas as his three main sponsors. The golfer’s new tour attire includes a Descente shirt combined with a Callaway hat.

“I am very honored to join the Descente team,” Schauffele said of the partnership. “The Descente brand has a rich history of developing performance and training apparel for a variety of indoor and outdoor sports, including golf. I am very grateful for the opportunities to work closely with such a storied brand and look forward to contributing to the success of Team Descente on and off the golf course.”

Heading Into the PGA Championship, Xander Schauffele Is Looking for His 1st Major Win

6️⃣2️⃣ A round for the record books. Xander Schauffele just matched the Men’s Major Championship record.#PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/QlVcTMBsDc — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2024

The outfit revision appears to be working as Xander Schauffele is in contention to win the first major of his career. Heading into the final two rounds of the 2024 PGA Championship, Schauffele sat atop the leaderboard at Valhalla Golf Club. Schauffele admitted it is challenging not to imagine winning his first major trophy.

“Yeah, my mind will wonder, of course, at nights when I’m alone or just in a quiet room,” Schauffele told ESPN after leading the first two rounds of the PGA Championship. “My mind will wonder ahead, but I think that’s normal for most people. You do have to believe you can do it in real time or subconsciously to actually do it.