Tom Brady Admits Netflix Roast Was “Bittersweet”, “Wouldn’t Do It Again”

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady knew signing up for the Netflix roast would expose him to harsh jokes and criticism. However, it seems Brady had some regrets about his participation in the roast, particularly concerning its impact on his children.

During an interview on The Pivot Podcast with former NFL players Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark, and Channing Crowder, Brady revealed that the reaction from his kids made him rethink his decision. He mentioned that he wouldn’t choose to do it again if given the chance.

This part of our convo in our recent EP w/ Tom Brady has been well circulated in headlines, but what people may have missed is that in @tombrady reflecting back on the situation- he shows us all that we are never too big to have a teachable moment. https://t.co/qPbQC8ussT pic.twitter.com/mMPhsHSsfv — Pivot Podcast (@thepivot) May 16, 2024

“I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun,” Brady said. “I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids.” It’s the hardest part about — the bittersweet aspect of — when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize, I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected, actually, the people that I care about the most in the world.”

There weren’t many jokes directly about Brady’s kids, but there were plenty about his former partners and the parents of his children, actress Bridget Moynahan and supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, who tied the knot in 2009, share two children: Benjamin, who is 14 years old, and Vivian, who is 11. After 13 years of marriage, Brady and Bündchen filed for divorce in October of 2022. Brady also has a son named Jack, who is 16 years old, from a previous relationship with Moynahan.

Despite the Small Regrets, Brady Still Enjoyed Himself

Despite any reservations Tom Brady may have had about participating in the Netflix roast, he acknowledged that the event was a significant success as it was clearly the highlight of the Netflix is a Joke Festival. He expressed gratitude for the experience and indicated that he would take the opportunity to learn from the comments about him and his parenting. Overall, he was pleased that everyone enjoyed themselves during the roast.

Brady admitted that one reason he even considered the roast was because comedy specials and roasts helped him get through the “Deflategate scandal” and the pandemic. Brady said he struck up a friendship with comedian Jeff Ross, which also helped sway him to participate in the roast.

“When I was going through all the Deflategate stuff in 2015, 2016, I watched three things on TV: I watched Premier League soccer, I watched golf, and I watched comedy shows because every time I turned on SportsCenter, I was like, ‘Are you f— kidding me?”, Brady said. “So I was like, I just want to laugh, So I wanted to do the roast because the guy Jeff Ross became someone that I knew. You don’t see the full picture all the time. It’s a good lesson. I’m gonna be a better parent as I go forward because of it. At the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun.”

Brady’s Ex-Wife, Gisele Bündchen, Didn’t Enjoy the Roast as Much

Gisele Bündchen seemed unhappy with the roast, as a source close to her who spoke to People magazine reported. The disrespectful portrayal of her family and the content of the jokes, mainly regarding her reported new relationship with Joaquim Valente, left her deeply disappointed. Additionally, the source mentioned that the show’s content affected the children.

Comedian Nikki Glaser, who had one of the best sets of the night, didn’t hold back from going after the Brady/ Bündchen relationship. She first went after Brady by saying, “Tom Brady. Five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns. You have seven rings — well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back,” Glaser said.

But Glaser wasn’t done with the Bünchden jokes. “The only thing dumber than saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu.'” Glaser admitted that it was “awesome” that Brady participated in the roast on a recent sitdown with Barstool Sports.

But the reality is that these roasts can be harsh, and nothing is off-limits. Patriots Nation got a bit of closure as former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and Robert Kraft shared some drinks and some laughs on stage, which was good for everyone to see.