Xander Schauffele’s Wife Maya Lowe Is Golfer’s Biggest Fan

Xander Schauffele’s wife Maya (Lowe) Schauffele is a regular at PGA Tour events. Prior to getting married in 2021, Lowe had been Schauffele’s longtime girlfriend dating back to college.

According to Golfweek, Schauffele met Lowe while he was a standout golfer at San Diego State and she was a student at UC-San Diego. Now, the couple enjoys traveling together, their dogs and giving bacK through the golfer’s foundation.

Here’s what you need to know about the happy couple.

Xander Schauffele & Wife Maya Lowe Hosted a Fore Pups Charity Golf Event

Back in 2023, the couple hosted a Fore Pups event, a celebration of golf, dogs and charity. Part of the proceeds were dedicated to helping Maui in the rebuilding efforts.

“A great time at the ‘FORE PUPS’ event,” Lowe posted on November 4, 2023 Instagram message. “The weather, the dogs, and the community there couldn’t have been more amazing. ⛳️🐾”

Xander Schauffele Gives Fans a Glimpse Into the Couple’s Adventures Through Instagram

Through Instagram, Schauffele gives fans an up-close look at some of the couple’s travels which included the Ryder Cup in Rome, a trip to Napa and more. Back in 2022, Schauffele gave Lowe a shoutout on International Women’s Day.

“Here’s to the beautiful, strong & inspiring women in my life,” Schauffele noted in a March 8, 2022 Instagram post. “Happy International Women’s Day! ❤️”

Xander Schauffele’s Wife Maya Is a Regular at PGA Tour Events



Lowe enjoys cheering on Schauffele during PGA tournaments as her husband has emerged as one of the top golfers in the world. Schauffele’s wife gave fans a glimpse of life in New Orleans after the Zurich Classic.

“My week in NOLA. 💜💛 Mini highschool reunion, fur babies, golf, and drive-thru daiquiris,” Lowe noted in an April 29 Instagram post.

Xander & Maya Schauffele Enjoy Traveling the World Together

Lowe has also provided fans with an inside look into some of their travels. On New Year’s Day in 2023, Lowe reflected on how the couple enjoys the water.

“I am so grateful to be by the ocean again this time of the year,” Lowe said in the January 1, 2023 Instagram post. “The first photo was taken earlier today and the second was taken when Xander proposed two years ago. The ocean is our happy place.💙 Cheers to 2023! Wishing everyone a beautiful start to the new year.✨”

A 2022 post reflected on their trip to Miyakojima, Japan. Lowe noted that Schauffele was able to meet some of her family members.

“This trip to Miyakojima was very special because I was able to introduce @xanderschauffele to my mother’s side of the family,” Lowe explained in the October 18, 2022 message. “Memories I will keep with me forever. 🇯🇵✨♥️”

Lowe and Schauffele are hoping the golfer can secure the first major win of his career. Schauffele was the leader after the first two rounds of the 2024 PGA Championship.

“Yeah, my mind will wonder, of course, at nights when I’m alone or just in a quiet room,” Schauffele said during a May 17 interview with ESPN after holding a lead heading into the weekend of the PGA Championship. “My mind will wonder ahead, but I think that’s normal for most people. You do have to believe you can do it in real time or subconsciously to actually do it.”