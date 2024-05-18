2 Chiefs Players Arrested for Marijuana Possession: Report

Kansas City Chiefs second-year offensive linemen Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested Thursday night in Johnson County, Kansas, on misdemeanor possession of marijuana, according to Johnson County jail records.

Morris and Godrick were booked into jail and released on Friday, May 17 after posting a $2,500 bond, according to jail records.

Morris, 23, was selected by the Chiefs in the third round — 92nd overall — in the 2023 NFL Draft. He started four games as a rookie in place of veteran left tackle Donovan Smith. Now that Smith is no longer in Kansas City, Morris is expected to compete this summer with 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia for the starting left tackle job.

Godrick joined the Chiefs last summer by way of the International Pathway Program (IPP) and was on the team’s practice squad for the entirety of the 2023 season.

Chiefs Players Continue to Be in News

Morris and Godrick have continued the trend of Chiefs players making the news for bad reasons this offseason.

Second-year wideout Rashee Rice started the trend when he was arrested in March for his involvement in a six-car crash in Dallas, Texas that injured at least seven people. Then kicker Harrison Butker faced backlash for his misogynistic remarks about women and for decrying Pride Month and abortion during a commencement speech at Benedictine College on May 11.

Then, through no fault of his own, Chiefs rookie first-round pick wide receiver Xavier Worthy made headlines due to his car being stolen overnight at his apartment complex on May 15.

From a PR standpoint, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions have their hands full at the moment.

Hopefully, the remainder of the offseason will be a bit quieter than the first several months have been.

Twitter/X Reacts to Chiefs Players Being Arrested

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Morris and Godrick being arrested on May 16.

“It’s Marijuana. Legalize it already. Good Lord. These backward [expletive] states piss me off,” one user wrote. “I live in one, too. Newsflash. A very large portion of this country has been using Marijuana for a very long time. Your petty laws could never stop it. The smart states are making money off it.”

“Hopefully not a big deal. Definitely not judging Wanya given that weed is legal in much of the country and should be legal everywhere,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “But right now it feels like the Chiefs are under the hottest, brightest spotlight imaginable. Off the field news every single day.”

“John Ross retirement record set at training camp fixing to be broken with how hard these kids going to be worked in St Joe,” another user wrote. “Not saying weed is bad, kids. Saying Andy is TIRED and the off-season has been LONG and he is going to run those distractions out of the team.”

“While I disagree with arresting someone for marijuana possession, this is just one more thing the Chiefs PR department has to deal with,” another user wrote. “With the Chiefs attempting to be the first team in NFL history to win 3 consecutive Super Bowls, this offseason has been awfully distracting.”