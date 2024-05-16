Ex-Raider Rips Chargers Over Schedule Release Shade

The Las Vegas Raiders and teams across the NFL officially have released their schedule for the 2024 season. Over recent years, teams have had more fun with schedule release day and have found creative ways to take shots at their opponents.

The Los Angeles Chargers‘ schtick over the last few years has been doing their opponents as Pop-Tarts. This year, they picked a “Garbage” Pop-Tart for the Raiders. Clearly, not everybody is going to find the bit amusing, especially since the Raiders beat the Chargers 63-21 the last time they played.

Jermaine Eluemunor is no longer with the Raiders as he signed with the New York Giants in free agency but his hate for the Chargers is still strong. He ripped the team for throwing shade at the Raiders.

“If I remember correctly last season The Raiders (Including Myself) beat that [EXPLETIVE] on National TV and put 63 up on y’all’s garbage team. We literally had a 350 pound Nose Tackle score on y’all like cmon lmfao,” Eluemunor wrote in a May 15 X post.

It won’t take long for the Raiders to get revenge as the two teams face off in Week 1 of the 2024 season. Las Vegas put up a franchise record 63 points the last time the teams met and they’ll be motivated to try and do it again.

Las Vegas Raiders Opt for ‘No Gimmicks’

Many teams opt to use the schedule release as an opportunity to try to be funny or take shots at other teams. The Raiders’ social media team typically steers away from that and they leaned into the “no gimmicks” approach with their schedule release video.

The Raiders’ video leans into showing off the fans of the team and even ends with a message from head coach Antonio Pierce.

The Raiders’ video isn’t going to get a ton of reactions on social media but it’s something fans of the team will appreciate.

Key Matchups for Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders start off the 2024 season with a bang. They’ll be playing against the Chargers in Week 1, which will be Jim Harbaugh’s first game as head coach. Things only get harder from there as they head to Baltimore to face the Ravens in Week 2.

The Raiders’ home debut won’t come until Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers were the worst team in the NFL last season so it’s a favorable matchup for Las Vegas.

Notably, the Raiders only got one primetime game, which doesn’t come until Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons. That’s a big difference from last season when the Raiders have five primetime games. Las Vegas will be playing the Kansas City Chiefs for the Black Friday game in Week 13.

Another big matchup is in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints. It will be the first time the Raiders play against quarterback Derek Carr, who was the team’s starter for nine years. Luckily for Las Vegas, the schedule isn’t the most difficult in the NFL. According to Fox Sports, the Raiders have the 10th-hardest schedule in the league this year. Things could always change as teams like the Chargers, Broncos and Falcons had losing records last year but should be better in 2024.