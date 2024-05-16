Bills QB Josh Allen’s Gesture to Sign Former Chiefs WR Turns Heads

After the Buffalo Bills traded Stefon Diggs and let Gabe Davis walk, they only drafted one wide receiver in the NFL draft.

While Bills general manager Brandon Beane shot down the prospect of a big splash trade, landing a discounted weapon for quarterback Josh Allen in free agency seemed necessary. Therefore, it wasn’t a huge surprise when Buffalo signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Bills Mafia could only muster so much excitement over Valdes-Scantling, who finished the 2023 regular season catching 21-of-42 targets for 314 yards and 1 touchdown. However, Allen personally made sure MVS didn’t leave Orchard Park without agreeing to join him in Buffalo.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler revealed on Thursday, May 16, “Part of the back-story with Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with Buffalo: Josh Allen had him over to his house for dinner Monday night as part of the receiver’s free agent visit. The two hit it off, and MVS decided that night he wanted to be a Bill.”

The gesture surprised fans and analysts, as there wasn’t a ton of competition to land Valdes-Scantling. One fan posted, “Josh Allen wanted MVS, so now I’m on board as much as I physically can be. What Josh Allen wants, I want. End of discussion.”

Learning Valdes-Scantling wasn’t a bottom-of-the-barrel pickup, but a player the Bills’ franchise star wanted, shifted some people’s perception. While expectations for Valdes-Scantling remain tepid, much of Bills Mafia loved Allen’s gesture regardless. “This is cool,” Batavia Daily’s Ajay Cybulski posted. “GM Josh Allen,” Cover 1’s Greg Vorse wrote.

Bills News: Buffalo Landed Marquez Valdes-Scantling at Hefty Discount

Bills are giving former Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million, including a $1.125 million signing bonus, per source. https://t.co/ktwuCM7r5x — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 14, 2024



Valdes-Scantling was entering the final year of his $30 million contract when the Chiefs cut him in late February. The move saved Kansas City $11.9 million in 2024 with a $2 million dead money charge.

While the 29-year-old picked things up in the postseason, catching 8-of-13 targets for 124 yards and one score in four playoff games, it wasn’t enough to keep him in Kansas City. The South Florida alum ultimately took a major discount to join Allen in Buffalo.

The Bills signed Valdes-Scantling to a one-year, $1.125 million contract that includes up to $4.5 million in incentives, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In a push for the Bills to finally reach the Super Bowl this season, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox urged Buffalo to sign Valdes-Scantling earlier this month.

Knox wrote, “(Keon) Coleman might be an adequate replacement for Diggs as a No. 1 target, but Buffalo didn’t add another receiver in the draft and has only added the likes of Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins in free agency.

“There’s room for another receiver in Buffalo’s lineup, specifically one who can stretch the field as Diggs once did. Scooping up former conference rival Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be a great move for the Bills. Valdes-Scantling wasn’t particularly consistent in his two years with the Chiefs, but he came up big during the 2023 postseason—including two catches for 62 yards against Buffalo in the divisional round.

“After winning back-to-back Super Bowls with the Chiefs, Valdes-Scantling could also help show the Bills what is required to take that proverbial next step. Plus, any insight he might provide on how to beat Kansas City in the postseason would be remarkably valuable.”

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Posted a Strong Message After Signing With Buffalo

Good things happen to good people! Earned not given. Prayers and no short cuts! Thankful for the journey 🫱🏽‍🫲🏾 https://t.co/IBnVqLH6Tr — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) May 14, 2024



Valdes-Scantling faces competition in making the Bills’ 53-man roster. Buffalo currently has 14 wide receivers under contract, including Khalil Shakir, Justin Shorter, Andy Isabella, and more.

However, the 6-foot-4 receiver appears ready to revive his career with his former team’s AFC rival. And he doesn’t seem to have any hard feelings toward the Chiefs.

He posted on May 14, “Good things happen to good people! Earned not given. Prayers and no short cuts! Thankful for the journey 🫱🏽‍🫲🏾.”