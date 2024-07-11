Ravens Advised to ‘Check In With’ Former Pro Bowl QB to Back Up Lamar Jackson

The picture at quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens is going to be dominated by Lamar Jackson, but the background could do with a new face. That’s why one writer wrote that “it makes sense for the Ravens to periodically check in with free agent Ryan Tannehill to see if he has any interest in backing up Jackson.”

Tannehill, a former Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans starter, would be a more credible QB2 than Josh Johnson, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Zrebiec wrote that the Ravens will miss previous deputy Tyler Huntley, who signed with AFC North rivals the Cleveland Browns in free agency.

Huntley’s departure leaves the Ravens relying on Johnson, 2024 NFL draft sixth-round pick Devin Leary and undrafted Emory Jones to complete the depth chart. Huntley will be missed because “Jackson’s primary backup is Johnson, a 38-year-old journeyman who has started just nine NFL regular-season games since 2009. Leary is a developmental guy who may not be ready to contribute as a rookie.”

Zrebiec wrote, “If Jackson is out for an extended period, Baltimore’s in trouble. But that was the case with Huntley, too.”

There’s room for a proven commodity, and Tannehill is perhaps the best on the market.

Ryan Tannehill a Good Fit for Ravens

As scheme fits go, the Ravens won’t find a more suitable backup quarterback than Tannehill. His experience with the Ravens’ marquee offseason signing, Derrick Henry, would be invaluable.

Tannehill and Henry helped the Titans become regular playoff contenders. Henry led the way, but Tannehill was a smart complement as an efficient passer who thrived in the play-action game.

Leaning on Henry’s power running then exploiting undermanned coverage off of play action helped Tannehill reach the Pro Bowl in 2019. It was the same year he led the NFL with a QB rating of 117.5 among eligible passers.

The same formula still worked for Tannehill and Henry at times last season. Like when Tannehill completed “7 of 9 passes for 168 yards” using play action against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, per Next Gen Stats.

He’s 35, but Tannehill is still capable if called upon. The veteran would fit a Baltimore offense still reliant on the ground game after leading the league in rushing last season.

Jackson won a second NFL MVP award as a more progressive passer, but was still reliant on the play-action game. No. 8 passed for 525 yards on 58 PA attempts, per Pro Football Reference.

Reliance is something the Ravens need insurance against at football’s most important position.

Lamar Jackson Reliance Still a Risk

Ravens coaches know all about the risk of relying on Jackson staying healthy. The team missed the playoffs in 2021 after an ankle injury cost Jackson the final four games of the campaign. It was a similar story in the 2022 playoffs, when the Ravens were one and done without Jackson, who was dealing with a knee problem.

Solving the dependence on Jackson will happen only if the Ravens have a backup they trust. Fortunately for Baltimore, “Ravens offensive coaches appear to have a comfort level with Johnson that waned with Huntley, who made critical mistakes at bad times. While Johnson lacks Huntley’s athleticism, he’s capable of moving the offense and making smart decisions,” per Zrebiec.

Johnson knows the playbook, but Tannehill is a more dynamic athlete. He converted from wide receiver during his college days, but Tannehill retained enough move skills to rush for 2,103 yards and 27 touchdowns in the pros.

Tannehill’s ability to move the pocket would suit the Ravens, who frequently scheme plays for Jackson to throw on the run. As Next Gen Stats detailed, “Since 2018 (including playoffs), Lamar Jackson has thrown 14 TDs on designed rollouts without play action, fewer than only Patrick Mahomes (23). No other quarterback has more than six.”

Snapping up a starter-ready signal-caller on a team-friendly deal during or after training camp would be smart business for the Ravens.