Former NFL QB Blames Lamar Jackson for Ravens Botched 2-Point Play

Don’t blame Mark Andrews for dropping the ball, not when Lamar Jackson was too late making the throw. That’s why the Baltimore Ravens botched what should’ve been a game-tying two-point play against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

The Ravens trailed 27-25 with less than two minutes remaining when Andrews failed to make the catch at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 19. Rather than blame the All-Pro tight end, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms says Jackson was at least equally at fault.

Simms, who played eight seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos, mostly as a backup, explained his thinking to Kay Adams. Appearing on the Up And Adams Show, Simms believes Jackson “made it as HARD as it could possibly be for” a wide-open Andrews to secure the catch.

Specifically, NBC Sports analyst and Pro Football Talk co-host Simms is adamant the throw was “too late. Lamar Jackson’s making $55 million a year, that ball needs to be on time and it was not accurate. Mark Andrews needs to catch it, don’t get me wrong, but Lamar Jackson’s making $55 million a year. He double-clutched it and threw it like a dart.”

Those are strong words that put the onus firmly on Jackson for the Ravens’ latest humbling exit from the playoffs. Not on Andrews, nor on the play calling.

Picking apart the Jackson’s technique and execution plays to a narrative the 28-year-old is struggling to shake. One where he dominates the regular season, but simply can’t win the games that matter most.

Lamar Jackson’s Technique, Not Play Calling, Blamed for Ravens Botch

When pressed by Adams about both the call and its execution, Simms defended Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and rejected the idea Jackson should have handed off to running back Derrick Henry: “Well, this play’s open. I understand the Henry concept, but this was the perfect play call, so we can’t mad at Todd Monken.”

This is the strongest part of Simms’ argument. Henry presented a matchup win against the Bills defensive front, one the Ravens exploited during a third quarter drive featuring six running plays out of seven and ending with Baltimore’s RB1 powering into the end zone from five yards.

It might’ve made sense to try him again from even closer late in the fourth period, but the Bills would have sold out to stop Henry. Instead, Monken designed a smart concept to exploit Buffalo’s goal-line personnel and get a receiver uncovered in the corner of the end zone.

The play was right, but the execution was wrong, and Simms thinks Jackson will hear from his coaches: “Mark Andrews in the meeting today in Baltimore is going to get a negative grade for the drop, but also in Lamar Jackson’s meeting with this quarterback coach and the offensive coordinator, he’s going to get a negative grade for this throw. He is. It was late, he didn’t throw it with the same authority he usually throws it, and he threw it behind him.”

If coaches do chide Jackson, it will only add to his visible frustration after a fifth loss in the postseason. His technique deserting him at the worst time of what was a career-best season, will be tough to take, but Jackson could reasonably have expected his go-to target to turn a less-than perfect throw into a completion.

Mark Andrews Lacking When It Mattered

Andrews has been clutch for Jackson ever since both earned Pro Bowl honors back in 2019. That was Jackson’s first MVP season, and Andrews snagging 98 receptions was a big reason the QB won the award.

The connection between the pair was more prolific two years later, when Andrews made 107 catches from 153 targets. Those numbers reflected Jackson’s confidence going to No. 89.

That confidence is likely why Monken dialled Andrews’ number in the most important moment of the season. Coordinator and quarterback were both right, but Andrews suffered an uncharacteristic lapse, one set to haunt his career.

The impact of letting the ball get away probably explains why Andrews hasn’t been available for media comments two days running, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

It’s going to take a long time for Andrews, Jackson and the rest of the Ravens to put this near miss behind them. Moving forward together and using the events in Buffalo as motivation is the best way to turn a negative into a positive.