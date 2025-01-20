Ravens Speak Out About Mark Andrews After Critical Drop vs. Bills

Dropping what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion will likely haunt Mark Andrews for the rest of his career, but head coach John Harbaugh doesn’t blame the All-Pro tight end for the Baltimore Ravens losing 27-25 to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Playoffs.

Speaking after the game at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 19, Harbaugh told reporters, including ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, “There’s nobody that has more heart, cares more and fights more than Mark. We wouldn’t be here without Mark Andrews.”

Harbaugh also believes Andrews will handle the disappointment “fantastically, like he always does, ’cause he’s a high-character person, he’s a tough person, and he’s a good person.”

That’s a strong defense of a player who made two critical errors in the Ravens biggest game of the season. Aside from fluffing his lines in the corner of the end zone with less than two minutes remaining, Andrews was also guilty of a key fumble in the fourth quarter when momentum had swung firmly in the Ravens’ favor.

Those mistakes ultimately cost the Ravens the game, but Andrews, who wasn’t available to speak to reporters in the locker room after the game, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, retains the support of his head coach and key teammates.

Mark Andrews Mistakes Were Critical vs. Bills

Efficiency had long been the hallmark of Andrews’ game, so it was surprising when Lamar Jackson’s go-to target folded in critical moments. None more significant than the two-point pass Andrews should have secured easily, but somehow the 29-year-old let the ball escape his grasp.

The Ravens had the right play design to get a receiver open at the goal-line, while Jackson put the ball in the right place. Andrews simply failed to complete the catch, marking his first drop since Week 6, according to Hensley.

Drops have been a rarity for Andrews, who also usually had few problems securing the football. Something he couldn’t do when Bills safety Terrel Bernard punched it loose in the fourth quarter.

The turnover killed all the momentum the Ravens had built by dominating the third period. They were trailing by five points, but the visitors had finally gotten their power-based running game going, while also finding ways to harass and hit Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Jackson and Co. were marching toward what looked like a go-ahead score before Andrews uncharacteristically lost the ball. As Hensley’s colleague Stephen A. Smith noted, No. 89 hadn’t “lost a fumble since 2019.”

Andrews shed his status as a dependable veteran at the worst possible moment, but key Ravens are united in not assigning blame.

Ravens Defend Teammate

Jackson took the blame for yet another playoff setback during an explosive post-game rant, but Andrews’s gaffes truly made the difference. Even so, core players have his back.

Players like All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton. He made it clear, “For anybody to say anything about him, you have to look in the mirror,” per Zrebiec.

Hamilton’s view was echoed by his fellow All-Pro, starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley. The 30-year-old told Zrebiec he let Andrews know “he appreciated him. Called Andrews a “warrior” and said he has complete confidence he’ll bounce back.”

Andrews is going to need the support to get over a moment that put the wrong kind of exclamation point on a difficult season for him. A campaign that began with a worrying lack of snaps and a struggle for targets.

He battled back to eventually set the Ravens franchise record for touchdown catches. That’s the kind of thing Andrews should be remembered for, but it will be tough to shake the image of him snatching for air as the ball got away in Buffalo.