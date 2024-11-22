Top-50 Pick a Healthy Scratch for 3 of Last 4 Ravens Games

The Baltimore Ravens have a problem with David Ojabo. Specifically, with how the 45th player taken in the 2022 NFL draft can’t get onto the field even when he’s healthy.

Ojabo was inactive for Week 11’s 18-16 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It marked “the third healthy scratch for David Ojabo in the past four weeks,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

It's the third healthy scratch for David Ojabo in the past four weeks.

DT Travis Jones (ankle), who was questionable, is active and will play. https://t.co/NjELmxTsM7 — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 17, 2024

That’s a bad look for a second-round pick who could help an inconsistent defense in an area where it’s struggling most. Generating pressure, particularly on third downs, has been a season-long problem for the Ravens.

Yet, they’re still comfortable going into games without a once highly-touted edge-rusher like Ojabo. One reason the latter is hovering dangerously close to draft bust status thanks to the emergence of a mid-round pick from last year.

David Ojabo Not Making the Grade for Ravens

Injuries derailed the start of Ojabo’s life in the pros. The former Michigan stud tore his Achilles at the Wolverines’ pro day in 2022, all-but wiping out his rookie campaign with the Ravens.

That the team still selected Ojabo knowing his injury status spoke volumes about what the Ravens thought of Ojabo’s talent and potential. Their faith was supposed to be rewarded in 2023, but a torn ACL sidelined Ojabo after Week 3.

This was set to be the year the 6-foot-4, 252-pound 24-year-old emerged into his expected role as the headline act of Baltimore’s pass rush. Yet rather than being a dynamic disruptor opponents need special plans to stop, Ojabo isn’t even making game-day rosters.

His absence has cleared the deck for other players, including a less-heralded edge defender, to earn extended playing time.

Ravens Have New Force on the Edge

Ojabo isn’t wowing his coaches, but defensive coordinator Zach Orr and his staff have surely been impressed by Tavius Robinson. The latter is fast becoming a force against both the run and the pass.

Robinson’s strength against the run was vividly illustrated during this rep highlighted by Nate Tice of Yahoo! Sports. It showed Robinson lifting tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) off the ground before wrapping up running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Greater sack numbers are sure to follow for a formidable physical specimen who has still generated 3.5 quarterback takedowns and 12 pressures, per Pro Football Reference. The 6-foot-6, 262-pounder’s emergence helps explain why the Ravens didn’t trade for pass-rush help, but he’s not the only edge who’s winning on a weekly basis.

Robinson is being helped by Odafe Oweh, who unlike Ojabo, is finally living up to his draft status. The 2021 first-round pick has seven sacks, including 2.5 against the Steelers.

As NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger pointed out, Oweh and pass-rush specialist coach Chuck Smith have been working on new moves “every day,” and it shows.

Oweh and 2023 fourth-rounder Robinson are becoming the young bookends the Ravens need to drive their pass rush and underpin a more active front seven. Ideally, there would be a viable role in the rotation for Ojabo, but unless he gets on the field soon, he’ll be classed as a rare draft miss from usually astute talent-spotter, general manager Eric DeCosta.