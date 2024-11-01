Familiar Pro Bowler With ‘Punch’ Named Trade Fit for Ravens

Reuniting with a familiar edge-rusher before the NFL trade deadline may not seem like a priority for the Baltimore Ravens, but a deal for Za’Darius Smith would solve the biggest underlying weakness on a struggling defense.

Smith, who spent four seasons with the Ravens from 2015-18 has been deemed a trade fit by NFL.com Senior News Writer Kevin Patra. He rates Smith as “one of several former Ravens who could potentially return to provide a boost, with Calais Campbell (currently in Miami) and Jadeveon Clowney (currently in Carolina) being others.”

Of the three, Smith is the best candidate because he “still has punch off the edge (he has five sacks so far this season), and his size against the run would help fortify a Ravens defense that can’t stop a nosebleed of late.”

Bolstering a sieve-like secondary might appear the priority for the league’s worst pass defense, but generating greater pressure is more important. As Patra pointed out, “The Ravens could trade for DB help, but getting more pass rush would be optimal. Kyle Van Noy has played well this season, generating a team-high seven sacks, but at 33 years old, he could use a few more breaks than he’s been allotted early this season. Adding another piece alongside Van Noy and Odafe Oweh would help buoy a Ravens defense that has struggled to get off the field in 2024.”

Smith is an ideal fit to solve the issue of putting extra heat on the pass pocket. The tricky part would be encouraging AFC North rivals the Cleveland Browns to agree to a deal.

Za’Darius Smith Trade Worth Exploring

Doing their familiar foes a favor is hardly likely to be atop the Browns’ pre-Christmas wish-list, but that shouldn’t stop the Ravens from asking. General manager Eric DeCosta placing a call is worth it for a three-time Pro Bowler offering flexibility and a diverse repertoire of pass-rush moves.

Smith can win on the outside or from along the interior. The 32-year-old has posted a sack in all-but three games this season, proof of his enduring ability to chase down quarterbacks.

Those timeless skills helped the Browns stymie the Ravens’ high-powered offense in key moments during Week 8’s 29-24 defeat at Huntington Bank Stadium. As Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports highlighted, “If this was Za’Darius Smith’s final game in a Browns uniform, he went out hard with a sack and eight quarterback pressures from multiple gaps (though Lamar got him with the WOOP move once).”

Farrar’s reference to that possibly being Smith’s final game in a Browns uniform concerns his name being frequently mentioned in trade speculation. The Browns already have their asking price in mind.

A “really good Day 3 pick” is what it will take, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

It’s a haul worth paying for a team unable to make game-changing plays on football’s money down.

Ravens Have 3rd Down Problem

Getting to the passer when it counts is a growing problem for the Ravens. The hidden cost is a depleted secondary being picked apart, while the most explosive offense in the league is spending too long on the sidelines.

Fixing this issue will require adding some proven talent to the rotation on the edges. Smith qualifies thanks to an established track record winning matchups on the outside and creating splash plays for his defenses.

His comfort shifting inside would also add another layer of unpredictability to how the Ravens create pressure on third down. Presenting quarterbacks with changing fronts and moving parts is key, but winning one-on-one battles along the line of scrimmage, something this defense isn’t doing enough, is more important.