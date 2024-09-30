Ravens HC Makes Mark Andrews Promise Amid Lack of Targets

H

e’s not catching passes, but Mark Andrews needn’t worry. Not when Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh promises big games are “definitely” coming for the All-Pro tight end.

Harbaugh made the declaration to reporters, including Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, after Andrews was targeted only once during the 35-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. Andrews “is definitely going to have big games here catching the ball,” according to his coach.

That’s a bold statement considering Andrews has just two targets and no catches across his last two games. Harbaugh remains confident in No. 89 because “‘Mark is a star. There’s no doubt about it.’ Harbaugh said he’s excited about the fact that they’ve had big games offensively without Andrews being heavily involved. Shows offense’s potential because he knows Andrews will make plays this year,” per Zrebiec.

Scoring 53 points without getting Lamar Jackson’s best receiver involved is an endorsement of the Ravens’ versatility and firepower on offense. Yet, it’s no reason to believe better days lie ahead for Andrews, despite what his coach thinks.

John Harbaugh’s Promise is Unrealistic

The Ravens have been winning without throwing to Andrews because of the strength of their running game. Specifically, the speed and power of two-time NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry, who thoroughly dominated the Bills during a 209-yard night.

Henry’s 24 carries formed a big part of the reason Andrews was only targeted once against Buffalo. Harbaugh acknowledged how a run-heavy offense is impacting Andrews after Henry carried the ball 25 times during the 28-25 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

That’s unlikely to change given how well Henry is performing. The 30-year-old tops the league rushing charts with 480 yards, “the most rushing yards any player has had through 4 team games since 2021 (Derrick Henry: 510),” according to ESPN Stats & Info (h/t ESPN’s Jamison Hensley).

Henry isn’t even Andrews’ only problem. There’s also the emergence of fellow tight end Isaiah Likely as a roving pass-catcher becoming more and more comfortable with Jackson.

New targets cutting into his catches, as well as a prolific ground attack, means Andrews shouldn’t wait for Harbaugh to keep his word. Instead, the veteran must modify his game to stay relevant.

Mark Andrews Need to Play a Different Game

Andrews is redefining his game to become a blocker first and receiver second. He was a force clearing defenders out of running lanes against the Cowboys, and the 29-year-old continued in the same way during the rout of the Bills.

It was a key block by Andrews at the second level, highlighted by Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink, that helped spring Henry for his 87-yard touchdown run in Week 4.

Andrews and fellow tight ends like Charlie Kolar are becoming increasingly important parts of Baltimore’s throwback rushing designs. Henry isn’t the only one benefiting from playing with tight ends who can put defensive players on skates.

Jackson also had his path to the end zone cleared by Likely and Andrews. The latter turned around cornerback Cam Lewis (39) after both tight ends had lined up in the backfield as part of a clever scheme designed to free Jackson.

Blocking tight ends who can dominate physical matchups are crucial to how the Ravens are moving the ball this season. That’s bad news for Andrews’ stat line, but good news for his willingness to mix it up on the deck.