Ravens HC Explains Mark Andrews Playing 21 Snaps vs. Cowboys

anding out just 21 snaps is no way to treat an All-Pro, but Baltimore Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh still thinks tight end Mark Andrews played a key role during Week 3’s 28-25 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Harbaugh explained the reason Andrews didn’t see the field more is because the Ravens put “‘big personnel’ groups out there on the field Sunday as part of their run-heavy approach,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

This strategy meant Baltimore’s offense needed more blocking from tight ends and less of the pass-catching brilliance that helped make Andrews a three-time Pro Bowler. A run-first approach also meant Andrews split playing time with other tight ends, while there was plenty of action for fullback Patrick Ricard.

The gameplan didn’t suit Andrews’ primary skills, but to his credit, he still contributed.

Mark Andrews Played Small, But Key Role vs. Cowboys

Harbaugh praised how Andrews made the most of a small sample size, crediting the 29-year-old with “‘three or four pancakes blocks'” on the edge, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

One of those pancakes was highlighted by Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink. He showed Andrews flattening Dallas’ All-Pro defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90).

Blocks like this helped offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s unit bludgeon the Cowboys with 274 yards on 45 runs. Monken using fullbacks and tight ends to beat up an active but lightweight Dallas defensive front won’t be any consolation to Andrews, who needs to re-establish himself as the Ravens’ primary receiving threat at his position.

Ravens Need More Catches from Mark Andrews

He’s long been star quarterback Lamar Jackson’s go-to target, so it’s noteworthy Andrews has just six catches from a mere eight targets through three games. Including just a single target at AT&T Stadium.

Extra playing time can get Andrews more involved in the passing game, but Jackson is also getting more comfortable throwing to other tight ends. Like when he found backup Charlie Kolar for this 30-yard gain against the Cowboys.

Lamar Jackson finds Charlie Kolar off the play fake for a big gain! 📺: #BALvsDAL on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/Ho6q6G5Enf — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2024

Kolar got 26 snaps in Week 3, according to Pro Football Reference. He’s easily as capable as Andrews as a blocker, so the fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft has a strong case to keep getting onto the field.

Versatile Isaiah Likely has already made his case as a breakout playmaker among Jackson’s receivers. Likely merits his 39 snaps in Dallas because he’s a roving nightmare whose move skills form a key part of Monken’s schemes.

Andrews used to be that player, but Likely is a more dynamic athlete. It doesn’t mean there won’t still be work for Andrews. Provided the veteran is at full strength.

He was involved in an “extremely scary” car accident on August 14, but Andrews declared himself ready for this season, per Ravens.com staff writer Clifton Brown. The latter referenced the fractured fibula that sent Andrews to injured reserve in 2023, so one of Baltimore’s core players has dealt with a lot in a short space of time.

Others have emerged during that time to alter the pecking order at his position. Yet, Andrews can still play a big role as this campaign unfolds.

His value as an underneath safety valve for Jackson, complementing the speed of wide receivers Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor, as well as Likely’s threat on the perimeter, won’t diminish.