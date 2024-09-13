Ravens Lamar Jackson Defends Controversial Playing Style: ‘I’m a Grown Man Too’

H

e ran the ball 16 times and took some brutal hits against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Lamar Jackson isn’t about to change the way he plays quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens.

Nor is the two-time NFL MVP concerned about the punishment he takes for unleashing his dual-threat skills. Jackson explained as much, per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink: “At the end of the day, I’m a grown man too, just like those guys. I feel pretty good. I came out of the game pretty good. We’re going to keep it going.”

The irony is the Ravens don’t need Jackson to run as often as he did during Week 1’s 27-20 defeat in Kansas City. Not with two-time league rushing champion Derrick Henry in the backfield.

Yet, Jackson isn’t about to stop trusting his legs: “We’ve got Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, those guys. But I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. That type of game, sometimes you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

Mobility is a core part of Jackson’s game, but the benefits come with costs. First, the more he runs, the more Jackson is subject to criticism that he’s somehow not a proper quarterback.

Such criticism is misguided, but the bigger cost concerns Jackson’s ability to avoid injury diminishing the more hits he takes.

Lamar Jackson’s Right to Defend Playing Style

Staying on the move is one more way for Jackson to gash defenses. His rushing skills don’t just keep the chains moving, they provide the big plays often lacking from a pedestrian passing game.

A good example occurred against the Chiefs, when Jackson clocked 18.45 mph on this scramble, per Next Gen Stats (h/t Mink).

Jackson’s speed on the deck means the Ravens can stretch the field at any moment. It also means he often sees less numbers in coverage as opponents stack the box to stop a running signal-caller.

Reduced coverage helps Jackson pick his spots as a passer. Even though his rushing antics have often had him labelled as a running back, a familiar refrain former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho rebuffed after Week 1.

Acho told OutKick’s Bobby Burack Jackson is “a quarterback that’s better than most quarterbacks, and a runner that’s better than most running backs.”

Now Bobby, Lamar threw for 273 with no interceptions and a 90 passer rating. He also had 122 rushing for 395 total yards. He’s a quarterback that’s better than most quarterbacks, and a runner that’s better than most running backs. https://t.co/L0xF3vtjLt — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 6, 2024

The Ravens hate the criticism Jackson still has to answer, but they don’t need him to change.

Ravens Don’t Need Lamar Jackson to Change

Jackson needs to stay the same because his style of play makes key areas of the team better. This year that means a rebuilding offensive line doesn’t need to hold up in pass protection for as long.

Not when No. 8 is able to amass yards in chunks on scrambles. It’s what Jackson did 12 times against the Chiefs, “his 3rd-highest rate in the last four seasons,” according to Next Gen Stats.

Lamar Jackson scrambled 12 times against the Chiefs, 19.5% of his dropbacks—his 3rd-highest rate in the last four seasons. Most of his scrambling production came on the ground, gaining 75 rushing yards on 10 scrambles. His lone completion was his 49-yard TD.#BALvsKC | @Ravens pic.twitter.com/hHbDY2wRcl — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 6, 2024

Jackson running is one extra thing to worry about, forcing defenses to think then react, rather than play quicker on instinct. This creates bigger holes for running backs to exploit and more one-on-one matchups for receivers.

The caveat is the more Jackson runs, the more he’s at risk of suffering injury. Being without the face of the franchise usually costs the Ravens, like when Jackson was sidelined four games with an ankle injury in 2021 and Baltimore missed the playoffs.

A knee problem kept Jackson out of six games a season later. The Ravens are 4-9 without their star QB1, per StatMuse, so keeping Jackson upright remains key to their Super Bowl hopes.

Those ambitions also hinge on the 27-year-old continuing to run to win.