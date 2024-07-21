John Harbaugh Delivers Epic Response to Lamar Jackson Critics

John Harbaugh doesn’t want to hear any more criticism of Lamar Jackson because the Baltimore Ravens “take it personally.”

Addressing reporters at the Ravens’ training camp on Sunday, July 21, Harbaugh had plenty to say to the critics of his quarterback, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley: “There’s a lot of great things said about Lamar, but there’s a lot of stuff that’s said and you gotta just scratch your head about it and kinda wonder, ‘what’s that person even thinking, you know?”

Harbaugh didn’t stop there. He went on to explain how two-time NFL MVP Jackson’s had to deal with questions about his ability to play quarterback for too long: “Lamar’s a guy, all his life, Lamar Jackson has been a guy who’s been answering those same questions. I’m talking about since he was a kid. Junior High, High School, College, the Draft, the success he’s had in the National Football League, and it still comes up.

While the continued criticism of his QB1 clearly still irks Harbaugh, the 61-year-old did admit Jackson’s “still growing. He’s got a growth mindset, he’s gonna get better and better, no doubt, but what does he have to do to prove himself to some people, right?”

Sickness meant Jackson was sent home by doctors from the first day of camp, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, but the process of achieving the goal Harbaugh has laid out for him begins in earnest once the 27-year-old is fully healthy.

Lamar Jackson Has Long Faced Doubts

As Harbaugh referenced, Jackson has fought an uphill battle to convince everybody he’s a fully-rounded quarterback. It began even before he was drafted in 2018, when the then-Louisville passer fielded questions about switching to wide receiver in the pros, per Fox Sports: NFL.

Jackson backing his own ability to take full control of an offense paid off, but the doubters didn’t go away. Ironically, Jackson’s dual-threat skills can inadvertently diminish respect for his game as a passer.

The player seemed acutely aware of the irony after he torched the Miami Dolphins with five touchdown passes in 2020. Jackson’s defiant response, “Not bad for a running back,” summed up his weariness with the critics, per Hensley.

There’s a steely determination for Jackson to prove the naysayers wrong. The same quality can help the Ravens’ bold vision for him come true.

Ravens Want Lamar Jackson to Be the ‘Greatest’

Harbaugh made it clear “The vision that we have together is that Lamar Jackson is going to become and be known and be recognized as the greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the NFL,” per Hensley.

It’s a lofty ambition, but Harbaugh is convinced the Ravens’ faith in Jackson will be rewarded because all parties have long shared the same plan: “we’ve always had a vision for Lamar Jackson. It started with Lamar’s vision and his mom’s vision, when he said he was going to be a quarterback. He was going to be a quarterback in high school, going to be a quarterback in college, he’s going to be a quarterback in the National Football League. We bought into that. We embraced it. We built an offense for it in ’19. We’re building another offense for it in ’23 and ’24, going forward, right?”

Even entering the conversation about the greatest quarterbacks ever is a tall order for most players. Jackson has the natural playmaking skills and an impressive early career track record to believe he can establish the kind of legacy needed to earn GOAT status.

He already made history by claiming his second league-wide gong last season, per The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

Lamar Jackson's the first player to ever win the Heisman Trophy and multiple NFL MVP awards. pic.twitter.com/oRpVNWEcE6 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) February 9, 2024

Prolific campaigns have become the norm for Jackson, but he needs to add the tangible hardware the greats all share.

Postseason Success and Titles Still Elude Jackson

Floundering in last season’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs dropped Jackson to 2-4 in the postseason, per StatMuse. It was another key moment when the face of the franchise was found wanting.

Putting it all on the quarterback isn’t fair, but Jackson is the catalyst for most of the Ravens’ successes. So it’s little wonder he’s also the focal point for blame when things go wrong.

Some, including The Sporting News’ Jarrett Bailey, even believe Jackson isn’t criticized enough for his playoff failings.

Playoff numbers Josh Allen:

•5 playoff wins

•26 total TDs

•4 INTs

•100 passer rating Lamar Jackson:

•2 playoff wins

•9 total TDs

•6 INTs

•75.7 passer rating Yet all I hear is Allen’s window is closing, and Jackson is a godsend whom you shalt never criticize. pic.twitter.com/yVRS1izVHP — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) March 25, 2024

There have been many quarterbacks who never overcame the Super Bowl hurdle. Even Pro Football Hall of Famers like Dan Fouts and Dan Marino. Yet, those signal-callers placed on Mount Rushmore for football’s most important position usually have at least one Lombardi Trophy on their CVs.

Whatever happens, Jackson can count on the backing of his head coach.