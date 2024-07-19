Ravens Named a Trade Spot for Patriots’ Pro Bowler for a Conditional Pick

The trade deadline is four months away, but teams and fans are already considering how they can make their team between the start of training camp and the deadline. For the Baltimore Ravens it could possibly mean upgrading their edge position with former draft pick Matthew Judon.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox created his “Trade Block Big Board” and listed the Ravens as one of two potential landing spots for the edge rusher, the other being the Detroit Lions.

Knox wrote, “Patriots pass-rusher Matthew Judon is entering the final year of his contract and reportedly won’t play it out with New England.”

Judon is one of the premier rushers in the league and appears to be unhappy in his current situation with the Patriots. Knox points out that Judon himself commented on lack of desire to play on this contract.

Judon posted on July 13, “Before yall get on my *** I didn’t say that. At all don’t let them make me the villain.”

Knox went on to write, “However, this doesn’t mean that Judon is happy with his current contract situation… The Baltimore Ravens should be very interested in pushing the Patriots for a trade now.”

The Ravens lost two of their top 5 pass rushers from the 2023 season in Patrick Queen and Jadeveon Clowney. Queen went to the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers while Clowney returned home to the Carolina Panthers.

According to Knox, all it may cost is a “Conditional 2025 third-round pick.”

Baltimore could use a boost or another veteran presence at the position as they are currently hoping for breakouts from some of their young players or veteran Kyle Van Noy to repeat last year’s performance.

Judon could come in and immediately be the spark on the line and menace for offensive lines to deal with.

Matthew Judon’s Return Could Spark Super Bowl Run

The Ravens were the top team in terms of sacks during the 2023 season but as it currently stands that could be tough to repeat. Judon could help them defend that honor as well as help them achieve their goal of a Super Bowl.

The current Patriot started off as a Ravens’ draft pick in 2016 as a fifth rounder. He played five seasons with Baltimore and was named a Pro Bowler twice in his last two seasons.

Judon was a wrecking ball for Baltimore putting up 34.5 sacks, 236 combined tackles and 103 QB hits. Unfortunately, the Patriots were able to pry him away after the 2020 season with a 4-year, $54.5 million contract, and that is when he really exploded.

Judon put up back-to-back career high seasons of 12.5 and 15.5 sacks for the Patriots, as well as 60 combined tackles in each season. He looked to be on his way again in 2023 with 4.0 sacks in four games before a biceps injury ended his season.

At 31-years-old, and coming off an injury, it could be a hard sell to give a massive contract out to an edge rusher, but with Judon’s pedigree it could be the very thing that helps Baltimore over the top.

Money Could Be an Issue to Bring in Matthew Judon

The draft cost would not be the issue for general manger Eric Decosta to bring back the star defender, but his current cap hit plus his desire for a new contract may hamstring the deal.

Knox explains, “Financially, trading for Judon’s $6.5 million base salary could be a challenge, as the Ravens have just $6.4 million in cap space.”

The Ravens also have a lot of long-term money locked up with guys like Lamar Jackson, Justin Madubuike, Roquan Smith and Marlon Humphrey. However, there are ways to play around with the cap numbers with extensions.

Knox wrote, “However, giving him the extension he wants with a backloaded contract could be a win for both parties.”

If DeCosta can get creative with the numbers, he may be able to add a real gamechanger to an already loaded defense.