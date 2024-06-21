Ravens Rookie Compared to Former NFL Touchdowns Leader

The Baltimore Ravens may have gotten a steal when they selected Rasheen Ali in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft. Especially if the running back lives up to comparisons with Raheem Mostert, who led the league in touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins last season.

Similarities between Mostert and Ali were pointed out by “Football Gameplan” owner Emory Hunt during an appearance on the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast.” Hunt explained how Ali has “A+ Explosion, reminds me so much of Raheem Mostert and how if the lane is there and he hits it, it’s a wrap, he’s gone.”

Ali’s skills also suit the Ravens’ evolving offense, per Hunt: “It fits what they want in the backfield, coming off that zone-read action or play-action where, or that run action, where you have to worry about the backside door with Lamar Jackson, and Ali is going to see advantageous boxes and he has the explosiveness to really hit it.”

“A+ Explosion, reminds me so much of Raheem Mostert”@FBallGameplan breaks down Ravens rookie RB Rasheed Ali: pic.twitter.com/dWIsD8LGrj — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) June 18, 2024

Hunt’s comprehensive description defines Ali as a speed back in the mold of last seasons’s breakout undrafted playmaker on the ground, Keaton Mitchell. The latter is recovering from a torn ACL, inadvertently giving Ali the opportunity to vie for extended playing time during his debut season.

Even when Mitchell returns, Ali can have a role in a backfield made over this offseason after the arrival of Derrick Henry in free agency.

Rasheen Ali Merits Raheem Mostert Comparison

Ali’s potential to be the steal of his draft class stems from the 23-year-old’s big-play threat. He showcased a knack for breakaway runs by averaging an impressive 5.5 yards per carry at Marshall, per Sports Reference.

Further evidence of Ali’s knack for stretching the field came from his leading the FBS “with 7 plays of 50+ yards” last season, according to Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun.

Rasheen Ali—smooth elusive runner with great initial speed. Led FBS with 7 plays of 50+ yards. Also had 11 fumbles over past three seasons. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/6axsOrokOT — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) April 27, 2024

This is an apt comparison with Mostert’s game. The veteran ripped off seven runs of 20-plus yards in 2023, including a season-long of 49 yards.

Mostert also topped the league’s TD charts by finding the end zone 21 times, 18 on the ground and three through the air. One of those scores came against the New York Jets in Week 12.

Finding pay-dirt is also a happy habit for Ali. He scored 43 touchdowns at the collegiate level, including 24 in 2021.

The numbers merit Ali being given his share of chances to complement Henry, provided the rookie can stay healthy.

Ravens Need More Versatile Running Game

Being almost two years removed from Greg Roman running the offense means the Ravens are shifting further away from a power-based ground attack. There’s room for more speed outside since Roman favorites Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins rejoined their former play-caller with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ali can play a key role in adding to the versatility of Baltimore’s rushing schemes, but he’ll have to get on the field more often during the remainder of the offseason. Ruptured biceps limited Ali at rookie minicamp, but head coach John Harbaugh told reporters the player selected 165th overall “will certainly be more than ready for training camp,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Ravens 5th-round RB Rasheen Ali, who ruptured his biceps at the Senior Bowl, “will certainly be more than ready for training camp,” John Harbaugh said. Ali participated in some individual drills at rookie minicamp. There is a chance Ali could participate in OTAs. pic.twitter.com/8R9rpViSEY — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 4, 2024

The Ravens will report for camp on Sunday, July 21. Having Ali available to showcase his quick feet alongside the brawn of Henry will help Roman’s successor Todd Monken continue to craft more nuanced ways of moving the ball on the deck.