Ravens Trade for 1 of NFL’s ‘Better Separators’: Report

Eric DeCosta has given Lamar Jackson a new target, after the general manager for the Baltimore Ravens traded for wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The Ravens sent a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for Johnson on Tuesday, October 29.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo confirmed the trade and full compensation for the Ravens which included a sixth-round pick next year.

It’s a pick swap between the teams — Baltimore’s 5th for Carolina’s 6th rounder this year. https://t.co/3pcgBbQnE1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2024

It’s a deal that gives the Ravens “one of the better separators in the NFL this year,” according to The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

If the Ravens can unlock the potential that made Johnson a third-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, the league’s best offense just got better. Johnson’s presence will surely strengthen Jackson’s receiver corps and boost the quarterback’s chances of winning a third-straight league MVP award.

