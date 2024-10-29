Hi, Subscriber

Ravens Trade for 1 of NFL’s ‘Better Separators’: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Diontae Johnson

Getty The Baltimore Ravens traded for a WR who's one of the NFL's "better separators."

Eric DeCosta has given Lamar Jackson a new target, after the general manager for the Baltimore Ravens traded for wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The Ravens sent a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers for Johnson on Tuesday, October 29.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo confirmed the trade and full compensation for the Ravens which included a sixth-round pick next year.

It’s a deal that gives the Ravens “one of the better separators in the NFL this year,” according to The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

If the Ravens can unlock the potential that made Johnson a third-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, the league’s best offense just got better. Johnson’s presence will surely strengthen Jackson’s receiver corps and boost the quarterback’s chances of winning a third-straight league MVP award.

This article will be updated.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

Read More
,

Comments

Ravens Trade for 1 of NFL’s ‘Better Separators’: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x