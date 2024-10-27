Ravens Coaches Send Warning About Jameis Winston

Facing Jameis Winston instead of Deshaun Watson in Week 8 shouldn’t make the Baltimore Ravens over-confident. Not when head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken both know Winston well and are aware of the threat the backup quarterback can pose for the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field.

Harbaugh told reporters “He’s a great quarterback; very talented quarterback over the years – [a] highly touted [and] highly decorated quarterback; [has] played a lot of football; can throw the thing all over the field for sure; push the ball downfield; does a great job with the reads,” per Todd Karpovich of BaltimoreSports.com.

The traits in Winston’s game outlined by Harbaugh should have the Ravens concerned. Particularly when their secondary is depleted at cornerback.

It’s hardly a recipe for success against a veteran passer who still boasts impressive arm strength. Monken knows all about Winston’s arm talent, having served as his OC with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016-18.

The Ravens’ play-caller reminded people about the 30-year-old”s better qualities. Monken said, “People say he loves football. Man, that dude loves football. He loves his teammates. There’s a lot to love about Jameis Winston,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Monken isn’t the only member of Harbaugh’s staff familiar with Winston. He explained how the player and offensive assistant coach Danny Breyer “are best pals.”

Inside knowledge can help the injury-hit Ravens confuse and pressure a capable signal-caller with plenty to prove.

Jameis Winston Can Punish the Ravens Deep

Being wary of the deep pass would be smart for the Ravens this week, and not just because they’re missing players on the back end. It’s also due to Winston being a more daring and efficient vertical thrower than injured Watson.

The proof is in numbers from Cleveland.com’s Irie Harris, who cited statistics from Pro Football Focus. Harris noted how “Watson attempted the deep ball 19 times, only completing four for 96 yards (5.1 per completion) and one touchdown” this season.

By contrast, “Winston finished with a 82.4 grade on deep passes, and completed eight of his 19 attempts for 299 yards, but two interceptions,” across three games for the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

The difference is more stark when it comes to air yards. Watson “recorded an average of 4.1 air yards per completion, which currently ties with Jacoby Brissett for 30th in the league.”

Winston averaged 6.2 air yards in 2021 and 8.9 in ’22. He’s also moved the sticks more regularly than Watson managed before tearing his Achilles against AFC North rivals the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.

Again, numbers show the difference, with Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon using Stathead.com to detail how “Watson completed 12 throws for first downs on 47 third-down attempts. Jameis Winston has completed five throws for first downs on five third-down attempts.”

These numbers all fit with what Winston produced when Monken was calling plays for him in Tampa. Those Bucs offenses “ranked third in first downs per game (22.5), second in passing yards per game (279.5) and first in third-down conversion percentage (44.4 percent) over that stretch. Tampa Bay also averaged a league-high 10.3 yards per pass attempt and ranked second in yards per completion,” according to Karpovich.

The implication is clear. Winston can pose a greater threat to Baltimore’s porous pass defense than Watson.

Ravens’ Injuries Give Browns Hope

Injuries have ravaged the Ravens at cornerback. Key players like veteran All-Pro Marlon Humphrey and top rookie Nate Wiggins are set to miss out, per Zrebiec.

Their absences are likely to mean a little-used defensive back only just returning from a hamstring injury is thrust into the starting lineup. Being without perhaps their two most-talented corners will stretch an already suspect secondary for the Ravens.

First-year coordinator Zach Orr’s group has allowed a league-high 2,159 yards through the air. The Ravens have also given up 34 completions of 20-plus yards.

Dismal statistics like those mean Winston won’t be shy about going long early and often. Orr needs a gameplan combining disguise and rush to hurry a QB with 99 career interceptions into a few more mistakes.

Monken and Breyer can probably provide a few tips.