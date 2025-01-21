Ben Johnson Hired, Bills Joe Brady Could be Next for a Head Coaching Job

While the Buffalo Bills prepare for this weekend’s AFC title game against the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the team’s most essential members, Joe Brady, might finally get the NFL head coaching job he has always wanted.

Brady, 35, has been the Bills’ offensive coordinator for the last season and a half, and Buffalo’s offense has been outstanding this year, scoring 525 points in the regular season, which is the second-best among teams.

Joe Brady is a top NFL Name

Since he became the LSU passing game coordinator and receivers coach in 2019, teams have fallen in love with Brady.

The Tigers’ record was 15-0 that season, and they won the title. They are among the best teams in college football history.

Brady took quarterback Joe Burrow and helped turn him into a star. Five years later, he is helping the Bills reach the AFC title. Hopefully, the Super Bowl and NFL teams will likely line up to make him their new head coach.

On Monday, the Chicago Bears made the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson their next head coach. Johnson has been the best play-caller in the NFL for the last two seasons and was rewarded for it.

The NFL is an offensive league, and teams with young quarterbacks want an offensive-minded head coach to lead the way. Brady might be the next best offensive mind with Johnson off the board.

Look what Sean McVay is doing with the Rams or Kyle Shanahan with the 49ers. All NFL teams want that kind of head coach, and Brady feels he is on that path.

A team like the Jacksonville Jaguars, with a young quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, needs to figure something out. Brady would be the perfect guy to get the best out of the former Clemson star, and Jacksonville should be jumping all over him.

The Bills Would be in Trouble Without Brady

A year and a half ago, the Bills were in a weird spot with their offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, and fired him in the middle of the season.

Nobody believed the Bills would figure it out, so they turned the keys over to Brady. Since then, all they have done is win.

Not many coaches should be given head coaching jobs, but Brady fits that criteria.

It will be awful to see the Bills lose Brady one day because they will have to hire his replacement, and who knows what the offense will look like, but it would be awesome to see what Brady could do with his team and young quarterback.

Ben Johnson has been getting all the love from around the NFL. He is the best offensive play-caller who was not a head coach, but Brady is right up there with him. If Johnson can get a head coaching job, then there is no reason why Brady can’t.

If this is the end of Brady Bills’ career, hopefully, it ends with a Vince Lombardi Trophy. Then, he can go on to his next adventure as the head coach of one of the 32 teams in the league.