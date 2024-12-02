Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Posts on Social Media After Scary ‘Head Injury’

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the Week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans after a scary hit to the head. He was later ruled out with a “head injury,” per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Several hours after the Jaguars-Texans game ended on the evening of December 1, there was an update from Lawrence himself. The franchise QB posted on X, thanking fans and loved ones for their support during this difficult time.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me,” Lawrence wrote. “I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all🙌🏼.”

Similarly, his wife Marissa posted a message on her Instagram story. It read: “Thank you all for the texts and prayers 🤍. Just taking time to make sure he’s okay and get healthy but we appreciate all the support and love.”

Lawrence returned to action against the Texans after missing two games — and three weeks total, including the Jaguars’ Week 12 bye — with a left shoulder AC joint injury. Before Week 13, some suggested that Jacksonville could shut Lawrence down for the remainder of the season, given their record. He refused that prognosis, however, gutting his way back out onto the field.

Lawrence was able to play for a little over a quarter and a half on Sunday before Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair knocked him out of the game with a late hit as he was sliding. Al-Shaair was ejected from the game after an on-field brawl broke out between the two teams.

Before the injury, Lawrence completed 4-of-10 pass attempts for 41 yards and a passer rating of 12.9. He also threw an interception and scrambled for 6 yards on the play that resulted in his injury.

The score was 6-0 in favor of the Texans at the time. It finished Houston 23, Jacksonville 20.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud Sends ‘Prayers’ to Trevor Lawrence After Facing Jaguars in Week 13

Tempers ran high throughout the Week 13 clash between the two AFC South rivals. Having said that, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud led by example after the game, sending a heartfelt message to his fellow QB at the end of his postgame press conference.

“I just wanted to say, man… prayers to Trevor,” Stroud stated publicly. “I pray he’s okay. Prayers to his family as well.”

The Texans second-year QB did add that he’s “still rocking with” his teammate, Al-Shaair, noting that he doesn’t “think that was [the linebacker’s] intent.”

Stroud ended by reiterating that he prays that Lawrence is okay, and that “his family is right there with him.”

Trevor Lawrence Injury Reactions Call for Texans LB Azeez Al-Shaair to Be Suspended, or Worse

FOX Sports NFL reporter Henry McKenna shared video of the Al-Shaair hit that lit a fire under many on social media. “This makes me sick,” McKenna reacted. “Hoping for a speedy recovery from Trevor Lawrence.”

McKenna was not alone in how he was feeling, as many rushed to the support of Lawrence on X.

“[Al-Shaair] can’t play or get paid until Trevor Lawrence can play,” commented sports columnist Jason Whitlock.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III seemed to agree, stating: “Prayers up for Trevor Lawrence. There is no place in the game of football for dirty hits like this one.”

“That’s bull by Azeez Al-Shaair!!” Ex-NFL safety Ryan Clark also weighed in. “You just dive over the QB’s head when they slide. You make sure they go down but you don’t go to the players helmet like that. I 100% agree with an ejection. And 100% there’s supposed to be a fight! Jaguars did the right thing.”

Finally, veteran Houston beat reporter John McClain wrote: “I’ve been covering the NFL for 48 years and I can’t remember a cheap shot worse than what Al-Shaair did to Lawrence. He’ll be lucky to avoid a suspension.”

Suspension — or lifetime ban — was the suggestion from most Jaguars fans. Of course, this isn’t the first time Al-Shaair has drawn the ire of opposing fanbases.

The Texans defender delivered a massive hit on rookie QB Caleb Williams as he was attempting to run out of bounds earlier this season. After a skirmish, he later punched Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson. Earlier in his career, Al-Shaair also grabbed the throat of Tom Brady while landing a QB hit during his time with the San Francisco 49ers.

“At some point, it’s not dirty plays. It’s a dirty player,” argued ESPN’s Phil Murphy after the hit on Lawrence. NFL Operations will surely take a long look at this tackle throughout the week as they determine the severity of his punishment.