Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford Makes Announcement on Retirement

Former Detroit Lions and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t be heading to the Super Bowl this season, because the Rams fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 19, in a 28-22 matchup. Now that the season is over for Stafford, the longtime quarterback is fielding questions about his future in the sport.

Stafford is 36 years old and will turn 37 on February 7. He’s getting up there in age for a player in the NFL, but quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have made it work. Following the game, Stafford talked about his future in the NFL.

Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford on His Future in the NFL

Right after the game wrapped up, reporters were already asking Stafford about his future in the NFL and whether he’s ready to retire. He should have seen it coming, but Stafford seemed a bit surprised but the retirement questions and looked down at his watch to indicate that the game hadn’t been over long.

Stafford announced that he would “take some time to think about it,” but then he went on to elaborate a bit further.

Stafford seemed to hint that this season might not be his last. He told reporters, “I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball.”

When asked if he has football left in him, he replied, “Sure feels like it.”

So, there you have it. Stafford sounds like he’s ready for another season, but that’s something he’ll obviously mull over during the offseason, which starts now.

Stafford has two years left on his contract. During the postgame press conference, Rams coach Sean McVay was asked about Stafford’s future with the team, but he didn’t answer.

“I’m not really interested in talking about anything as it relates to next year,” he said. “Right now, I’m just appreciative of this team.”

Sean McVay ‘Pretty Shocked’ After Rams Defeat

Speaking after the game, McVay said he was “pretty shocked” that the Rams didn’t beat the Eagles, because he and the rest of the team “didn’t see it going any other way than us winning that game 29-28.”

Stafford had a stellar game, completing 26 of 44 passes for 324 yards for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He did fumble twice, but overall, it was a strong game under a lot of pressure. Looking at playoff statistics alone, Stafford has 15 passing touchdowns for the Rams and is tied with Kurt Warner for the most in franchise history.

The former Lions quarterback and his new team had the opportunity to score and kick an extra point to take the lead towards the end of the fourth quarter, but it didn’t happen. With less than two minutes on the clock, Stafford and had a false start, a 10-yard completion but then a sack on third down. Stafford made a fourth-down pass to win the game, but it was incomplete.

“We had every opportunity to be able to win that game at the end there,” McVay said, obviously frustrated with the situation. “And we’re a couple plays away from me being a lot happier right now.”

He added, “I’m happy to be a part of this team and proud of this group. And I’m really bummed out that this journey is over.”