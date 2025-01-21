Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford Makes Announcement on Retirement

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Former Detroit Lions and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford
Getty
Former Detroit Lions and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was asked about retirement after the Rams' loss to the Eagles.

Former Detroit Lions and current Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t be heading to the Super Bowl this season, because the Rams fell to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 19, in a 28-22 matchup. Now that the season is over for Stafford, the longtime quarterback is fielding questions about his future in the sport.

Stafford is 36 years old and will turn 37 on February 7. He’s getting up there in age for a player in the NFL, but quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have made it work. Following the game, Stafford talked about his future in the NFL.

Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford on His Future in the NFL

Right after the game wrapped up, reporters were already asking Stafford about his future in the NFL and whether he’s ready to retire. He should have seen it coming, but Stafford seemed a bit surprised but the retirement questions and looked down at his watch to indicate that the game hadn’t been over long.

Stafford announced that he would “take some time to think about it,” but then he went on to elaborate a bit further.

Stafford seemed to hint that this season might not be his last. He told reporters, “I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball.”

When asked if he has football left in him, he replied, “Sure feels like it.”

So, there you have it. Stafford sounds like he’s ready for another season, but that’s something he’ll obviously mull over during the offseason, which starts now.

Stafford has two years left on his contract. During the postgame press conference, Rams coach Sean McVay was asked about Stafford’s future with the team, but he didn’t answer.

“I’m not really interested in talking about anything as it relates to next year,” he said. “Right now, I’m just appreciative of this team.”

Sean McVay ‘Pretty Shocked’ After Rams Defeat

Speaking after the game, McVay said he was “pretty shocked” that the Rams didn’t beat the Eagles, because he and the rest of the team “didn’t see it going any other way than us winning that game 29-28.”

Stafford had a stellar game, completing 26 of 44 passes for 324 yards for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He did fumble twice, but overall, it was a strong game under a lot of pressure. Looking at playoff statistics alone, Stafford has 15 passing touchdowns for the Rams and is tied with Kurt Warner for the most in franchise history.

The former Lions quarterback and his new team had the opportunity to score and kick an extra point to take the lead towards the end of the fourth quarter, but it didn’t happen. With less than two minutes on the clock, Stafford and had a false start, a 10-yard completion but then a sack on third down. Stafford made a fourth-down pass to win the game, but it was incomplete.

“We had every opportunity to be able to win that game at the end there,” McVay said, obviously frustrated with the situation. “And we’re a couple plays away from me being a lot happier right now.”

He added, “I’m happy to be a part of this team and proud of this group. And I’m really bummed out that this journey is over.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Detroit Lions Players

Myles Adams's headshot M. Adams
Mitchell Agude's headshot M. Agude
Maurice Alexander's headshot M. Alexander
Kwon Alexander's headshot K. Alexander
Alex Anzalone's headshot A. Anzalone
Terrion Arnold's headshot T. Arnold
Kayode Awosika's headshot K. Awosika
Michael Badgley's headshot M. Badgley
Derrick Barnes's headshot D. Barnes
Jake Bates's headshot J. Bates
Abraham Beauplan's headshot A. Beauplan
Brian Branch's headshot B. Branch
Teddy Bridgewater's headshot T. Bridgewater
Jack Campbell's headshot J. Campbell
John Cominsky's headshot J. Cominsky
Marcus Davenport's headshot M. Davenport
Carlton Davis's headshot C. Davis
Taylor Decker's headshot T. Decker
Khalil Dorsey's headshot K. Dorsey
Kingsley Eguakun's headshot K. Eguakun
Jack Fox's headshot J. Fox
Jake Fromm's headshot J. Fromm
Connor Galvin's headshot C. Galvin
Jahmyr Gibbs's headshot J. Gibbs
DaRon Gilbert's headshot D. Gilbert
Graham Glasgow's headshot G. Glasgow
Jared Goff's headshot J. Goff
Antoine Green's headshot A. Green
Erick Hallett's headshot E. Hallett
Hogan Hatten's headshot H. Hatten
Hendon Hooker's headshot H. Hooker
Aidan Hutchinson's headshot A. Hutchinson
Jermar Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Jamarco Jones's headshot J. Jones
Kerby Joseph's headshot K. Joseph
Tom Kennedy's headshot T. Kennedy
Sam LaPorta's headshot S. LaPorta
Nate Lynn's headshot N. Lynn
Christian Mahogany's headshot C. Mahogany
Giovanni Manu's headshot G. Manu
Brodric Martin's headshot B. Martin
Alim McNeill's headshot A. McNeill
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
James Mitchell's headshot J. Mitchell
David Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Emmanuel Moseley's headshot E. Moseley
Al-Quadin Muhammad's headshot A. Muhammad
Netane Muti's headshot N. Muti
Ben Niemann's headshot B. Niemann
Michael Niese's headshot M. Niese
Morice Norris's headshot M. Norris
Trevor Nowaske's headshot T. Nowaske
Pat O'Connor's headshot P. O'Connor
Levi Onwuzurike's headshot L. Onwuzurike
Josh Paschal's headshot J. Paschal
Tim Patrick's headshot T. Patrick
Kyle Peko's headshot K. Peko
Donovan Peoples-Jones's headshot D. Peoples-Jones
Anthony Pittman's headshot A. Pittman
Frank Ragnow's headshot F. Ragnow
Ennis Rakestraw's headshot E. Rakestraw
Kalif Raymond's headshot K. Raymond
D.J. Reader's headshot D. Reader
Jalen Reeves-Maybin's headshot J. Reeves-Maybin
Craig Reynolds's headshot C. Reynolds
Amik Robertson's headshot A. Robertson
Allen Robinson's headshot A. Robinson
Malcolm Rodriguez's headshot M. Rodriguez
Penei Sewell's headshot P. Sewell
Dan Skipper's headshot D. Skipper
Chris Smith's headshot C. Smith
Za'Darius Smith's headshot Z. Smith
Colby Sorsdal's headshot C. Sorsdal
Amon-Ra St. Brown's headshot A. St. Brown
Loren Strickland's headshot L. Strickland
Stantley Thomas-Oliver's headshot S. Thomas-Oliver
Ezekiel Turner's headshot E. Turner
Isaac Ukwu's headshot I. Ukwu
Sione Vaki's headshot S. Vaki
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Jameson Williams's headshot J. Williams
Jonah Williams's headshot J. Williams
Mekhi Wingo's headshot M. Wingo
Brock Wright's headshot B. Wright
Kevin Zeitler's headshot K. Zeitler
Shane Zylstra's headshot S. Zylstra

Comments

Ex-Lions QB Matthew Stafford Makes Announcement on Retirement

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x