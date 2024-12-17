Sean McVay Leaves Door Open for $261 Million Duo to Join Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Los Angeles Rams have been linked to a potential return of two players from their Super Bowl run in 2021: Aaron Donald and Odell Beckham Jr.

A return could lead to another ring. However, chances of either player landing back in LA for the stretch run were already slim given the time of the season and both players’ situations. Following comments from head coach Sean McVay, those chances got even slimmer.

According to McVay, neither player has come up inside the Rams’ offices.

“I have a really special relationship with Aaron,” McVay told reporters on December 16. “He has done so much, and he put so much into everything, I would almost feel disrespectful reaching out to him just based on the principles and knowing him the way that I do. If that was something that he got interested in, then that would, obviously be something that you’re open – always open to.

“I almost feel like it would be disrespectful to approach that subject with him just based on our conversations and the clarity and you know the completed-ness that he felt like he had when he stepped away when he did. And I don’t think there’s anything but positive vibes, and I don’t think he could have any regrets based on the way he handled every single day of his career.”

The idea of Donald making his return has made the rounds in recent weeks, including from former NFL offensive lineman Justin Pugh.

“If the Rams make the playoffs, I think Aaron Donald comes back and plays and goes on a run,” Pugh told SportsCasting’s DJ Siddiqi in an interview published on December 12. “Why wouldn’t he? That dude can come straight off of the couch and be the best player in football tomorrow. I think they’re better than Seattle, I think Seattle ends up faltering a little bit.”

The Rams have $3.2 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. But Donald is on the Rams’ books for two more seasons anyway as a dead charge unless he returns. He and Beckham have earned $261.1 million in their careers, with Donald clearing $162 million and Beckham $99.1 million.

That could keep their cost down for an opportunity with a contender like the Rams.

However, returning to the Rams for another run to the Super Bowls could prove tricky even if Donald wanted to.

‘Too Late’ for Aaron Donald to Return to Rams

“Regardless of whether it does or doesn’t make sense for the Rams, or whether Donald would or wouldn’t be ready to go without much practice, it’s too late,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote on December 13. “The Rams placed Donald on the reserve/retired list on July 26. Per the NFL, the deadline for emerging from the reserve/retired list is the final business day before Week 13.

“In theory, the Rams could release Donald from the reserve/retired list and then sign him as a free agent. However, he’d have to pass through waivers. Surely, another team would make a claim.”

Florio noted the then-San Diego Chargers claiming Deion Sanders to prevent him from joining the then-Oakland Raiders and returning to the league in 2002.

McVay is not planning on lobbying Donald beyond his comments, though.

“I know he’s really happy doing the things that he’s doing right now, and he stays up with what we’re doing, and he still physically looks like he could go do some really special stuff on the field,” McVay said. “But that wouldn’t be something that would come up out of respect for him and in our relationship.”

Donald was a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro in 2023, tallying 8.0 sacks in a bounceback campaign.

Adding him would bring some teeth to a defense with the seventh-fewest sacks in the league.

Odell Beckham Clears Waivers Amid Rams Link

Beckham has played nine games with the Miami Dolphins this season, catching nine passes for 55 yards.

The Dolphins waived him on December 13, and he has been linked to the Rams.

“Odell Beckham Jr.’s release is expected to be official today,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero posted on December 13. “If he clears waivers, he will be free to sign with any team. Two teams he has played with before, the #Rams and #Ravens, are currently in playoff contention …”

NFL insider Josina Anderson suggested Beckham rest and prepare for 2025 on December 16.

However, Super Bowl champion St. Louis Ram D’Marco Farr suggested adding Beckham could do more harm than good.

Beckham is a three-time Pro Bowler. He has battled injuries in recent seasons. Beckham missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl with the Rams.

Beckham has not had more than 565 receiving yards in a season since 2019.

“That’s not something that we’ve talked about yet,” McVay told reporters about Beckham on December 16 when asked directly. “You know the respect that I have for him, but that hasn’t been something that we’ve discussed.”

That is far from a ringing endorsement like Donald got. But it also does not close the door on Beckham rejoining the Rams.