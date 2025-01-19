Jaguars Make Announcement on Eagles OC Kellen Moore

If the Jacksonville Jaguars need someone to help guide quarterback Trevor Lawrence now that he finds himself at a career crossroads, they could do a lot worse than Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The Jaguars confirmed that Moore, who is in his first season with Philadelphia, has interviewed for their open head coaching position after Doug Pederson was fired on January 6.

Pederson, who won a Super Bowl as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2017 season, was 22-29 in his time in Jacksonville and led the Jaguars to an AFC South Division title in his first season.

“The Jaguars completed an interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Friday night, the team announced,” Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams wrote on January 17. “Moore also interviewed with the Cowboys on Friday. Both interviews were virtual.”

Moore’s success with the Eagles should only bolster his case to become a head coach — wherever that might be. Philadelphia went 14-3 in 2024 and earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC Playoffs. They did it as Moore guided an offense that featured a 2,000-yard NFL All-Pro running back in Saquon Barkley, an All-Pro wide receiver in A.J. Brown and a pair of All-Pro offensive linemen with tackles Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata.

Moore Brought HC Hopes Back to Life in Philly

A few years ago, it seemed inevitable Moore was eventually going to become an NFL head coach. Such was Moore’s rapid upward trajectory to offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, at just 30 years old, and led one of the NFL’s top 4 offenses for from 2019 to 2022 before he was fired following a 12-5 regular season record and early playoff exit

That was followed by an ill-fated season with the Los Angeles Chargers and lame duck head coach Brandon Staley in 2023.

When Moore arrived to become the Eagles’ offensive coordinator before the 2024 season, he was on his third job in as many years and as far as becoming a head coach his name was ice cold.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano put Moore on his list of the Top 10 NFL head coaching candidates for 2025 on December 6. Most of the buzz around Moore has him landing in Dallas if they don’t go with an outside-the-box candidate like University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders or University of North Carolina head coach and 6-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick.

Jags’ Lawrence at Career Crossroads in 2025

If Coen does take over as head coach of the Jaguars, it will no doubt be mostly to see if he can work the same magic on 2021 NFL draft No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence as he did on Mayfield in 2024.

Lawrence became the NFL’s highest-paid player of all time when he signed a 5-year, $275 million contract in June 2024 and responded with the worst season of his professional career in every statistical category. He also missed a career-high 7 games and went 2-8 in the 10 games he did start. Lawrence ended the season by going on injured reserve and undergoing shoulder surgery.

Whoever gets hired for the Jaguars, it will be the third head coach for Lawrence in 5 seasons.