Insider Reveals ‘Strong Case’ Tom Brady Made to New Bears HC Ben Johnson

The Chicago Bears are hiring Ben Johnson, the former offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, as their new head coach. The hope is that Johnson can revitalize the Bears’ offense and develop their promising young quarterback, Caleb Williams.

The hottest candidate of the current coaching cycle, Johnson was also coveted by both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, but in the end, he chose the Bears.

According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, former NFL QB Tom Brady, who is a minority owner of the Raiders, made a strong pitch to Johnson.

“Tom Brady and Ben Johnson spent hours on a zoom last weekend,” Russini wrote on X. “He made a strong case and Johnson strongly considered making the move to Las Vegas. Chicago wins the Johnson sweepstakes.”

Tom Brady’s Pitch to Ben Johnson Wasn’t as Strong as Johnson’s Interest in Bears QB Caleb Williams

Many fans and analysts thought Brady’s influence might sway Johnson. “While it makes sense Ben Johnson took the Chicago job, people around the league are pretty surprised right now,” Russini wrote, before revealing why Johnson chose Chicago.

“Ben Johnson picked the Bears because of the quarterback. It’s that simple,” Russini added in a separate post.

Johnson, 38, began his NFL coaching career with the Miami Dolphins in 2012, serving in various roles including assistant quarterbacks coach, tight ends coach and wide receivers coach. In 2019, he joined the Lions as an offensive quality control coach and was promoted to tight ends coach the following year. By 2022, Johnson ascended to the role of offensive coordinator, where he significantly transformed the Lions’ offense, turning QB Jared Goff into an MVP candidate.

Under Johnson, the Lions offense experienced a remarkable turnaround. In 2024 season, Detroit boasted the highest-scoring offense in the NFL (33.2 points per game), setting a franchise record with 564 points and achieving 15 regular-season wins. Johnson’s innovative play-calling and ability to maximize the skills of his players were instrumental in the Lions’ success in recent years.

Now, he’ll get his first shot at being a head coach with a storied franchise in desperate need of revitalization.

Caleb Williams Has to Be Thrilled With the Bears’ Choice

The Bears’ decision to hire Johnson comes after a disappointing 5-12 season, which led to the firing of head coach Matt Eberflus. The organization is optimistic that Johnson’s offensive expertise will be pivotal in developing Williams, the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Williams’ rookie season showcased significant potential, all associated with the team are hoping Johnson’s mentorship can unlock the young signal-caller.

With Johnson at the helm, the Bears aim to rejuvenate their offense and become competitive contenders in the NFC North. His track record with the Lions suggests a capacity to develop high-scoring, dynamic offenses. The focus will be on building a system that leverages Williams’ strengths, providing him with the support and guidance necessary to excel. To accomplish any of this, building a strong offensive line will also be a top priority.

It’s fair to say Williams has to be stoked beyond belief to have Johnson as his new HC.

“Just knowing how he was going to play it and countering. I think he’s done it all year,” Williams said about Johnson in early January when the Bears played the Lions, via The Athletic. “It’s been really cool to watch. During our game, I would watch and try to learn something. It was fascinating to watch because he had wrinkles for counters and things like that throughout the game. He’s obviously done really well.”

Now, it’s time for Johnson to carve out a name for himself as a first-time head coach.