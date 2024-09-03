2 Bears Rookies Listed Among NFL’s Most ‘Overlooked’

The Chicago Bears selected five total players in the 2024 NFL draft, including two top 10 picks in quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze.

While there’s loads of buzz surrounding both Williams and Odunze, two of the team’s latter selections are also getting singled out as possible difference-makers.

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com named 10 “overlooked NFL rookies who showed serious flashes” over the preseason, and two Bears’ rookies made the list: pass rusher Austin Booker and punter Tory Taylor.

Both Taylor and Booker promise to play prominent roles on Chicago’s squad this season, and Brooks believes the latter could be the addition the team has been waiting for at edge.

Bears Pass Rusher Austin Booker May Be Overlooked & Underrated for Much Longer

“As a freak athlete with a high-revving motor and exceptional first-step quickness, Booker was viewed as a perfect match for Matt Eberflus’ scheme when the Bears traded into the fifth round to draft him in April,” Brooks wrote about Booker on August 30.

“Booker did not disappoint with a stellar preseason that saw him register 2.5 sacks while providing persistent pressure off the edge. As he acclimates to the pro game and settles into his role as a ‘see ball, get ball’ defender off the edge, the Bears might have discovered the perfect pass-rushing complement for Montez Sweat.”

In addition to his 2.5 sacks this preseason, Booker had 5 hurries and a QB hit, per PFF. The 6-foot-6, 245-pound rookie is raw, to be sure, but his athleticism is easy to see. He also has an incredible spin move that leaves many offensive linemen confounded and in the dust:

It remains to be seen how much Booker will see the field, particularly early on in the season. In addition to Booker and Sweat, the Bears have veterans Dominique Robinson, DeMarcus Walker, rookie Daniel Hardy, and the newly acquired Darrell Taylor all on the roster at defensive end.

Veteran DE Jake Martin will begin the season on injured reserve, so there’s a chance Booker could get playing time early.

Bears Punter Tory Taylor Promises to Showcase Booming Leg This Season

Spending a draft pick on a punter will always raise a few eyebrows — particularly when you take one as high as Round 4. But the Bears could have a genuine difference-maker in their rookie punter, who hails from Melbourne, Australia.

“The ability to flip the field with the kicking game is a top priority, especially for defensive-minded coaches. Matt Eberflus has a dangerous weapon at his disposal with Taylor handling the punting duties in the Windy City,” Brooks wrote about Taylor, adding:

“He flashed by posting an average distance of 58.6 yards on his five preseason punts. As the fourth-round pick settles into his role as a key component of the Bears’ complementary football strategy, Taylor — the only punter drafted this year — could be the team’s X-factor on a playoff run.”

The winner of the Ray Guy Award in 2023, which is awarded to the nation’s best punter, Taylor was a standout during his collegiate career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, averaging 48.2 yards per punt as a senior.

“Good thing about Tory is — you guys saw him — he’s a big man,” Bears special teams coach Richard Hightower said about Taylor in May. “He’s a big man. He’s all of 6’4′, 200-plus pounds, and when he hits that ball, you can hear the sound of that ball, and that thump of that ball.”

The Bears kick their season off at home against the Tennessee Titans on September 8, so Taylor should get the chance to showcase his leg. We’ll see how many snaps Booker gets.