Kevin Byard Has Eye-Opening Comments on Bears’ Coaching: ‘Good Luck’

Veteran safety Kevin Byard had some very eye-opening things to say about the things he’s experienced in his lone season with the Chicago Bears.

A two-time All-Pro, Byard joined the Bears in March of 2024 on a two-year contract worth $15 million, including a $3 million signing bonus and $7.39 million guaranteed. His defensive acumen and veteran leadership have been apparent all season, and the team has desperately needed both, particularly after firing defensive-minded head coach Matt Eberflus in late November.

Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune spoke to multiple players on the team about what they’d like to see in their next head coach, and Byard’s answer was eye-opening on several levels.

“I’ve always believed a great head coach operates more like the CEO of the organization,” Byard said. “At the end of the day, this isn’t about scheme. Everybody has great scheme. It’s more about the little things you have to establish as a head coach. There are certain things you just can’t let slide. And personally, I think we have had a lot of things happen here this year that have been let go too easily.”

Kevin Byard Has More Damning Comments on Bears’ Coaching, Team Culture

It’s been a rough go for the Bears and their fans this year. After starting out 4-2, they haven’t won since, currently sitting at 4-12 after dropping 10 straight.

Byard has claimed no moral victories this season — he’d like some actual wins, and perhaps much more accountability from his future coach, thank you very much.

“You address mistakes on the spot,” Byard told Wiederer. “Like, if you have children and they step out of line, you address it on the spot. If you don’t address it and think you’re going to get changed behavior, good luck. And for us, I think there were little mistakes that would happen and wouldn’t be addressed properly.”

Oof. That’s some pretty incriminating stuff coming from a veteran DB who is well-respected around the league.

“Accountability,” Byard added, “has to be set from the top.”

Coupled with the comments top tight end Cole Kmet made about the team’s current head coaching search — you can read those here — it’s clear Bears players are screaming for accountability, discipline and an unflappable leader.

Byard Has Been Rare Bright Spot for Bears in 2024

The Bears added Byard with the hope he would help strengthen their DBs room, given his impressive track record with the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles. He became an immediate leader and a standout in the secondary.

As the season progressed, he has remained a steadfast presence, contributing to both pass coverage and run support. His veteran leadership and experience have been invaluable to the team’s younger DBs.

Over 16 games, he has amassed 116 total tackles (71 solo, 4 for loss), 7 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries and an interception.

Looking ahead, Byard’s contract extends through the 2025 season, which gives the Bears a seasoned defensive presence in the middle of the field and beyond. The veteran DB’s commitment to excellence and his unwavering focus on winning are evident in his actions and his words. We’ll see if the Bears can find a coach worthy of leading him.