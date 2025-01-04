Bears TE Cole Kmet Sends Blunt Message to Ryan Poles on Next Head Coach

Cole Kmet is letting it fly these past few weeks.

After the team’s ninth loss in a row, a 34-17 beatdown courtesy of the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears tight end gave a blunt analysis, noting he was “done” looking at the bright side after losses like that one.

Shortly after that, the Chicago Tribune’s Dan Wiederer asked Kmet and some of his Bears teammates what they’d like to see from from their next head coach, and the tight end didn’t hold back, even sending a message to general manager Ryan Poles and the rest of the team’s brass.

“We need a culture shift for sure,” Kmet told Wiederer. “And I know a lot of people get caught up in wanting this hot name or that hot name. But I would hope that management upstairs would just be looking for the best possible head coach.”

Cole Kmet to Ryan Poles: Nothing But Winning Is Acceptable

With rookie quarterback Caleb Williams in need of strong coaching and mentorship, many Bears fans and analysts alike would like to see a coach with experience on the offensive side of the ball take over.

Offensive- or defensive-minded, it doesn’t matter, Kmet says.

“That’s where you get into the question of do you care about winning or do you care about winning a certain way,” Kmet told Wiederer. “That’s a question they’ll have to ask themselves (in the front office). Do we care how it looks when we win? Is the win itself the most important end result? Or does the quarterback need to throw for 350 (yards) and win?”

“Look,” he added, “I’ll openly emphasize that the quarterback is the most important position in our sport. And we have to get that going in the right direction obviously. But at the end of the day, we need to bring in a winner and a coach who’s going to bring in a winning culture where nothing less than winning is acceptable. It’s winning at all costs. By any means necessary.”

Kmet Has Been Clutch In Several Ways This Season

The Bears are 28-55 since Kmet joined the team in 2020, so it’s easy to understand his frustration. Despite the team’s struggles, he has performed incredibly well when called upon.

Over 16 games, Kmet has hauled in 45 receptions for 471 yards, averaging 10.5 yards per catch, also scoring 4 touchdowns. His catch percentage of 84.9 is among the league’s best at any position.

One game that epitomized Kmet’s overall contributions to the team was on October 13, when the Bears took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. He snagged five passes for 70 yards and 2 TDs in that game, but he got more attention for his versatility.

Following an injury to the team’s starting long snapper, Scott Daly, Kmet stepped in as the emergency snapper, successfully executing six snaps. His impromptu performance earned him the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.

Off the field, Kmet’s professionalism and cooperation with the media were also recognized when he received the Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award for the second time in three years. This honor, bestowed by Chicago beat reporters, acknowledges a Bears player who best assists the media in its coverage, reflecting Kmet’s positive presence within the organization and his commitment to fostering strong relationships with the press.

Considering Kmet’s comments about what he’d like Poles and company to address, it’s clear the Bears are screaming for discipline and strong leadership. We’ll see if their voices are heard.