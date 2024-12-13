Cowboys Expected to Cut Ties With Former $90 Million Star

The Dallas Cowboys could move on from Ezekiel Elliott.

It is no secret that Ezekiel Elliott’s reunion tour with the Dallas Cowboys has not gone exactly as planned. Elliott has made a minimal impact on the Cowboys offense as Rico Dowdle has a firm grip on the RB1 role.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes Elliott’s time in Dallas may be done for good at season’s end. Elliott will be a free agent this offseason, and the analyst believes the franchise will move on from the three-time Pro Bowler as well as linebacker Eric Kendricks.

“Ezekiel Elliott has been a replacement-level back and has seen his yards per carry fall for the fourth consecutive season,” Barnwell wrote in a December 12, 2024, story titled, “Offseason moves to fix the 49ers, Bengals, Cowboys and Jets.” “… Eric Kendricks excelled under Zimmer in Minnesota and was a great player for a long time, but he’s not an NFL-caliber linebacker anymore. Teams exploit his lack of range on a weekly basis.

“The Cowboys have to upgrade those spots. So Elliott and Kendricks, the two veteran free agents they signed during their all-in spring, probably are going to move on. Zimmer’s tenure with the team will also likely end after one season.”

The Cowboys Face Decisions on Both Rico Dowdle & Ezekiel Elliott Who Are Both Headed to NFL Free Agency

Elliott previously signed a six-year, $90 million contract with Dallas during his first stint with the franchise. The deal was slated to go through the 2026 season before Dallas released the star in 2023.

After one season with the New England Patriots, Elliott returned to Dallas on a one-year, $2 million contract in 2024. It is not just Elliott who the Cowboys face a decision about as Dowdle will also be a free agent.

The running back has likely played his way into a raise from his current one-year, $1.2 million deal. It will be worth watching to see if the Cowboys attempt to re-sign Dowdle or completely revamp the position group.

Heading into Week 15, Dowdle has posted 152 carries for 731 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Dowdle has also added 33 receptions for 205 yards and 3 TDs through the air.

Ezekiel Elliott Was Suspended by the Cowboys Earlier This Season

Elliott has 61 carries for 193 yards and 2 touchdowns while averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per carry. Beyond his underwhelming production, Elliott has been at odds with the team at various points this season. Things came to a head when the Cowboys suspended Elliott from playing against the Atlanta Falcons on November 3.

“Ezekiel Elliott not traveling with the Cowboys for disciplinary reasons has been building for some time within the team, source tells me,” CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones detailed in a November 2, message on X. “It was in everyone’s best interest he not accompany the team this weekend.”

The Cowboys continue to be floated as a potential landing spot for Boise State Broncos star running back Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL draft. CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson has Dallas snagging Jeanty with the No. 12 pick in his latest mock draft.

“Is Ashton Jeanty a luxury pick? That depends; were Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs luxury picks?” Wilson pondered on December 9. “Because Jeanty is that type of impact back. He hasn’t been used nearly as much in the pass game, but that doesn’t mean he can’t do it.”