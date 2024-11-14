Travis Kelce Gets Honest About Bo Nix, Broncos After Chiefs’ Win

The Denver Broncos fell to 5-5 on the season, losing on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10 thanks in large part to a blocked field goal to end the game.

In that narrow defeat, Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix was sharp.

Nix completed 73.3% of his passes for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns with 0 interceptions. Chiefs QB and three-time MVP Patrick Mahomes completed 66.7% of his passes for 266 yards, 1 score, and 0 picks.

Nix’s performance earned the respect of Mahomes’ long-time top target, All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

“Bo Nix, holy s***. That guy was f****** ripping it out there yesterday,” Kelce told his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on the “New Heights” podcast on November 14. “Playing some good f****** football, man.”

Kelce’s former teammate and retired QB Chase Daniel believes Nix is nearing a breakout.

Since throwing 2 interceptions in each of the Broncos’ first two games, Nix has completed 64.7% of his passes for 1,584 yards, 10 scores, and 2 picks.

He has added another 230 yards and 3 touchdowns on 52 carries. Nix even caught a touchdown pass from wide receiver Courtland Sutton, with Broncos head coach Sean Payton using the QB’s unexpected athleticism.

Broncos ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ With Bo Nix on Verge of Franchise Rookie Record

“Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is pacing to shatter a franchise mark that has stood for over a half-century,” Denver Broncos on SI’s Zack Kelberman wrote on November 13.

“Nix — who on Sunday became the third rookie passer in team history to record 10-plus passing touchdowns — is five air scores away from breaking the single-season Broncos rookie record set by former QB Marlin Briscoe in 1968.”

The Broncos still have some lulls in their attack.

Still, the superlatives have been plentiful for Nix as he has hit his stride. Bleacher Report’s James Palmer commented on how much the Broncos “love” Nix.

“He’s the second-best quarterback in this draft right now behind Jayden Daniels,” Palmer said during a recent intel dump. “He’s played really, really well. The fit between him and Sean Payton has been really, really good. They’re growing every week. They’re figuring out what they can do with Bo Nix even more.”

“He’s had a good O-line in front of him. Doesn’t have a whole lot of skill guys around, and he’s making plays. He’s like their most explosive player. This was a crazy stat that was coming into week 10: the only player with more plays over 20 yards, whether it’s running or throwing the football, then Bo Nix, at 33, was Lamar Jackson. That’s it. Bo Nix has been the Broncos’ offense, so. They love what they’ve gotten from him so far. It’s just a continually growing learning process. He had Mahomes beat, he did everything right on that final drive,” Palmer said.

“They didn’t put points on the board in the second half; that’s been a struggle for Denver and this offense. They’re starting to run it a little bit better. That’s something they need to improve on. But Bo Nix, they could not be happier with the way that he has played thus far.”

Travis Kelce Shouts Out Sean Payton, Vance Joseph

Nix was not the only Broncos figure to draw praise from Kelce. He also tipped his cap to Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

“Their front seven flies around, they do a great job of mixing up blitzes and just throwing guys at you left and right and playing fast,” Kelce said. “55 [Cody Barton], dude, their middle linebacker flies the f*** around. 40 [Justin Strnad], their backers are super athletic, very tuned, very well-coached.

“Vance Joseph, I told him afterwards, ‘Man, it’s an honor going up against you, man.’ Because I know it’s one of the biggest challenges in the league. … Everybody over there. Their safeties, I got covered by a linebacker for a play. They throw different looks at you.”

Barton saved a touchdown on a missed field goal return by Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman.

Kelce also gave a nod to Payton.

“Sean Payton’s got those guys motivated and playing great ball on the offensive side too,” Kelce said.