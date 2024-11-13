Broncos Starter Sends Clear Message on Bo Nix After Loss to Chiefs

Through 10 weeks of the NFL season, Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix ranks eighth in passing attempts, 10th in completions, and – among rookies to start every game – is second in completion percentage.

Against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, Nix completed 73.3% of his passes for 215 yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

He was 9-for-10 for 83 yards and 2 TDs on third down, The lone miss was in the fourth quarter.

“I’m not really surprised with anything that kid does anymore,” Broncos starting tight end Adam Trautman told reporters during a teleconference on November 12. “He’s been unbelievable under pressure in all those games; even when we’re down. You felt it the week before in Baltimore, You felt it all year. But, yeah, it shows extreme poise. And he has confidence in what we’re doing in the game plan, and in his abilities, and in our offense’s ability.

“You can’t say enough good things about him, and that’s how everyone feels in this building. And we should; he’s earned the right to that. And, yeah, we believe in him, and he’s been impressive.”

“[I] just feel very close at times,” Nix told reporters on November 11. “Just feel like [I’m] right there. Just got to get over that hump. But it’s a tough game played by tough people, so.

Bo Nix Tips Cap to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Nix also showed his respect for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But he also offered an encouraging word about the team’s outlook after the defeat, which came after Wil Lutz’s kick was blocked.

“They have a really good football team. And hats off to them, they just have found ways to win and win over and again, and they’ve done that this year,” Nix said. “It’s impressive. Impressive to watch, impressive to see that they’re capable of that, finding ways to win. And, hopefully, we’ll find that same way and we’ll be able to do the same thing.

“In this league, that’s the line between playoff teams championship teams and all the other guys. So we’re going to continue to fight. We don’t have a bunch of guys that are going to hang their heads and quit. We’re going to continue to fight and battle and each week is going to have something else in store and we just got to respond.”

As for Mahomes, Nix relished his opportunity to face “the great.”

“I felt confident going to the game,” Nix said. “We had a really good plan, we executed early. But I was excited to go toe to toe the great [Mahomes]. Nobody had that opportunity today, but I did. So I wanted to go out there and do my best at it. So I appreciate it.”

Bo Nix: Broncos Will ‘Continue to Fight’

Asked if the showing versus KC made him believe the Broncos were close to the Chiefs, Nix answered affirmatively.

“Oh, yeah,” Nix said. “We are very confident. We feel we can compete against a lot of teams in this league – all of them really. We’ve faced some really good teams this year and [it’s] been literally a one-possession game, feels like, in every single one of them. So we’re close we just got to find ways to get over the hump. We got to find ways to make a play when they don’t and make the play that wins it. ”

The Broncos are 1-4 in one-score games and 4-1 in all others this season.