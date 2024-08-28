Broncos QB Floated as Trade Target to Back Up MVP Candidate

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton stood by his assertion that all three of Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson would make the final 53-man roster. They trade have but the question remains whether or not all three will be on the roster come season’s end.

Nix is the starter, cementing his status as the team’s 2024 first-round pick with a strong preseason.

Stidham and Wilson are both in the final year of their respective contracts.

The NFLPA also vetoed a rule on emergency QBs that would have made it easier to keep all three. Former NFL QB Chase Daniel, who spent four seasons under Payton with the New Orleans Saints, believes Wilson would make a fine trade target for the Dallas Cowboys.

“I sent out a tweet yesterday and I just was looking at the Zach Wilson situation in Denver,” Daniel told Dianna Russini on the “Scoop City” podcast on August 27. “And I thought, ‘Hey, it’s an intriguing option for the Dallas Cowboys. I think Zach Wilson has played better than Cooper Rush.

“I wouldn’t mind sending Zach Wilson to replace Trey Lance in Dallas and learn, and sit under Dak, and see what happens. Because Dak’s not signed.”

Zach Wilson has looked like an entirely different QB this preseason. He has earned his spot as a #2 QB….but will it be with The Denver Broncos? All 22 QB Breakdown: Zach Wilson https://t.co/rFb1PK4voE pic.twitter.com/MQPZ8cMCvP — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) August 27, 2024

Wilson and Lance were the Nos. 2 and 3 overall picks, respectively in the 2021 draft.

Wilson completed 63.6% of his passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions in the preseason. Lance completed 66.4% of his passes for 662 yards. He also threw two touchdowns to five interceptions.

Lance has the edge in rushing production with 168 yards on 24 carries to Wilson’s five carries for 21 yards.

Trade From Broncos Could Put Zach Wilson in Position to Replace MVP Candidate

Prescott is tied with Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa with the 10th-best odds to win MVP in 2024 on FanDuel as of August 28. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is also in the final year of a four-year, $160 million contract.

There has been little movement on a contract extension with Prescott in line for free agency in 2025 without on.

Rush, Dallas’ current QB2, is a former undrafted free agent. He completed 50% of his passes for 50 yards in two preseason games. He is also not the athlete Wilson is, proven as much by his one rushing attempt as the one yard gained.

Wilson has gained 498 yards on the ground in his career to Rush’s 32 yards.

The former BYU product, Wilson, profiles more closely to Prescott as a QB in terms of athleticism and arm strength.

Zach Wilson Believes in Broncos’ Plan for Bo Nix

Both Stidham and Wilson expressed their support for Nix, who complimented both of his competitors throughout their battle and even after winning the job. Stidham told reporters on August 25 that he was disappointed and reiterated his belief that he is a starting QB in the NFL.

Wilson, who the Broncos acquired in a trade from the New York Jets ahead of the 2024 draft said he was “excited” for Nix but was unsurprised by the outcome.

“He’s had a great camp. I told him I’m excited for him, for this opportunity. I really believe that they’re putting him in a good situation” Wilson told reporters on August 25. “Bo has just continued to keep getting better. So I’m excited to see what he can do, and I think he’s ready for it.”

Wilson downplayed Payton’s comments about his roster security ahead of the deadline.

Now that he has made the final cut, the door remains open for a team to see the potential in Wilson that the Jets – and Payton’s Saints – did before the 2021 draft and target him in a trade by the deadline.