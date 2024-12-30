Broncos Predicted to Poach 2-Time Super Bowl Champion From AFC West Rival

If you want to point to the reason why the Denver Broncos are on the verge of their first playoff berth in a decade, start with the defense.

The Broncos have had one of the NFL’s elite defenses over the 2024 regular season and relied almost entirely on that group through the first part of the year until rookie quarterback Bo Nix got his footing. It’s a defensive group that could end up featuring multiple Pro Bowl and NFL All-Pro selections.

That doesn’t mean they can’t get better.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks the Broncos should pursue Kansas City Chiefs linebacker and 2-time Super Bowl champion Nick Bolton in free agency in 2025.