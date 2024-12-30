Broncos Predicted to Poach 2-Time Super Bowl Champion From AFC West Rival

If you want to point to the reason why the Denver Broncos are on the verge of their first playoff berth in a decade, start with the defense.
The Broncos have had one of the NFL’s elite defenses over the 2024 regular season and relied almost entirely on that group through the first part of the year until rookie quarterback Bo Nix got his footing. It’s a defensive group that could end up featuring multiple Pro Bowl and NFL All-Pro selections.
That doesn’t mean they can’t get better.
Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine thinks the Broncos should pursue Kansas City Chiefs linebacker and 2-time Super Bowl champion Nick Bolton in free agency in 2025.
“The Denver Broncos defense has been a pleasant surprise this season,” Ballentine wrote. “However, there are still a few positions that could stand an upgrade, and linebacker is on the list. The Chiefs are going to be forced to make some tough decisions with both Nick Bolton and Trey Smith headed to free agency. The Broncos could take advantage by signing one of their division rival’s best young talents on defense. Bolton excels in coverage and is a respectable run defender. His experience on some championship-level teams could help the Broncos take the next step.”
Bolton, who is only 24 years old, already has 450 career tackles and 32 career TFL with 1 game remaining in the regular season.
Bolton Has Played Best in Biggest Games
Bolton was a 2-time All-SEC pick and All-American at the University of Missouri before the Chiefs selected him in the second round (No. 58 overall) of the 2021 NFL draft.
Bolton became a full-time starter for the Chiefs as a rookie and had a career-high 108 tackles in 2022, capping the year by scoring a touchdown on a 35-yard fumble return in a Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2 Super Bowl wins, Bolton has been the game’s leading tackler in both games and has an additional 82 tackles in 10 career postseason games along with 2 fumble recoveries.
Bolton could be in line for his first Pro Bowl or first NFL All-Pro nod in 2024 with 106 tackles, 11 TFL, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries and 3.0 sacks through 16 games.
Bolton Might Be Too Expensive For Broncos
It’s not a stretch to think Bolton will want his contract to make him one of the Top 10 highest paid inside linebackers in the NFL — a deal that would theoretically have a starting point of a 3-year, $30 million contract offer with approximately $20 million in guaranteed money.
It’s easy to see why that will be just a touch too expensive for the Broncos’ taste.
Not only have the Broncos spent big on defense just in 2024 with contract extensions for NFL All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II (4 years, $96.1 million) and outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (4 years, $60 million), they’ve got future considerations.
The 3-year, $47.75 million contract signed by defensive end Zach Allen is up after the 2025 season and he’s emerged as one of the NFL’s best at his position in 2024.
The biggest contract on the horizon for the Broncos could be edge rusher Nik Bonitto who has established himself as one of the NFL’s elite pass rushers in 2024 with 11.5 sacks and 13 TFL.
Those type of numbers could land Bonitto a contract with a total value of $100 million — or higher — when his 4-year, $5.8 million contract runs out following the 2025 season.
