Packers’ Matt LaFleur Reveals Outlook for Injured Pro Bowler

Despite the Packers’ obvious progress in 2023, it was not a banner season for one of their best—or, at least, highest paid—players, cornerback Jaire Alexander. Thanks to a combination of injuries to his back and shoulder, as well as a one-game suspension late in the season, Alexander played in only seven games that year.

There was, naturally, added concern about the Packers secondary again losing Alexander for an extended period of time this season when he sat out one of the biggest games of the early season on Sunday, the Week 4 showdown with the undefeated Vikings. Alexander is dealing with injuries to both his quad and groin.

It appeared that the quad injury was getting better (he missed practice early last week) and that Alexander would play in Week 4 until he hurt the groin, too, in his return to practice on Thursday. “That’s part of football,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of the unfortunate practice mishap, via Packers Wire.

LaFleur, though, said that he does not expect Alexander, a 2022 Pro Bowler, to be out for a length of time, and that he could play against the Rams in Week 5.

“I don’t think it’s going to be anything too significant or too long term,” LaFleur said Sunday. “We’ll see if he’s available this week or not.”

Packers Were Torched by Sam Darnold

Without Alexander on the field, as well as fellow injured corner Carrington Valentine (ankle), Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold had a field day throwing to receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, especially before the Packers made halftime adjustments. Jefferson and Addison combined for three touchdown catches in the first half, which saw Minnesota build a 28-0 lead before a Packers comeback trimmed the final score to 31-29.

Darnold was 20-for-28 on the day, for 275 yards. Jefferson had six catches for 85 yards, and Addison had three catches for 72 yards.

Without Alexander and Valentine, the Packers were forced to start Eric Stokes and Corey Ballentine, which proved troublesome. According to Pro Football Focus’ grades, Ballentine—who had barely played in the first three weeks, rates a grade of 49.9, which is among the lowest in the league at his position.

Stokes ranks 66th out of 95 quarterbacks, with a grade of 59.1 this season. The Vikings certainly took advantage of that.

Jaire Alexander Injury Not an Excuse

If the Packers have a weak spot on this roster, it certainly is at cornerback, a position they were expected to address in last April’s draft. Instead, they did not take a corner until their final seventh-round pick, and instead focused on offensive linemen (three) and safeties (three).

The Packers did not sign any major corners, either, instead landing star Xavier McKinney, who has been a key in the secondary with four interceptions in four games.

LaFleur refused to pin the Packers’ struggles with Darnold and the passing game on Alexander’s absence, though.

“Yeah, I’m not going to go down that road. It is what it is,” LaFleur said. “It’s no different than an in-game injury. You’ve got to make an adjustment as a staff and, to me, that’s an excuse. I will never use that around here. Like, next man up. We’ve got to adjust our game plan if need be.

“Does it help you? Absolutely not. You want your best players out there. But I’ll never go down that road of using that as an excuse.”