Packers Pushed to Trade for Broncos Starting DL: ‘He Could Help a Contender’

The Green Bay Packers are rolling to start the regular season, showcasing both a smart, capable offense and a game-wrecking defense.

The 2-1 Packers currently have 11 sacks to go with 7 interceptions on the defensive side, but some are questioning the depth they have on the interior of the line.

Veteran defensive tackle Kenny Clark has been dealing with a toe injury, and has had a bit of a slow start to the season.

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report named Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones as the one player Green Bay should add now. In order to do that, though, the Packers would have to trade for him. What might that cost, and is it a move the team should consider? Let’s discuss.

Should Packers Attempt to Trade for Broncos DT D.J. Jones?

That would depend on what the Broncos would want for him. Considering Jones is in the final year of his three-year, $30 million contract, Denver might be willing to part with him now, particularly if it could get a draft pick out of it. It’s likely that a future Day 3 pick — maybe a fifth-round selection at most — could do it.

“Defensive tackle has been a sore spot for the Packers to begin the year with Kenny Clark battling an injury and the rest of the group underperforming,” Holder wrote.

Clark, 28, has 7 hurries in 79 pass rush snaps in his three games this season, according to Pro Football Focus. The three-time Pro Bowl DT has been flagged three times, which isn’t ideal.

In addition to Clark, the Packers have DTs T.J. Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden on the roster. Holder thinks Jones would be a great addition to the group.

“The Bronco would be a good pickup because he has experience playing several different alignments on the interior defensive line, lining up anywhere from nose tackle to a 4i-technique. So he could be a solid depth piece to call upon if someone else is struggling,” Holder noted.

Jones Keeps Getting Mentioned in Trade Convos

This isn’t the first time Jones has been brought up as a likely trade candidate. Kristopher Knox listed Jones as a trade candidate in his recent NFL Trade Block Big Board and ESPN insider Dan Graziano also thinks Jones could be on the move soon.

“Jones turns 30 in January, so he’s not likely to be a candidate for a long-term extension with a new team, but he could help a contender as a half-season rental,” Graziano wrote on September 20.

Jones has started all three games for the Broncos this season, netting 7 tackles and a quarterback hit. In 16 starts for the Broncos last season, the veteran DT finished with 46 tackles (5 for loss), 4 QB hits, 2.0 sacks and a career-high 3 forced fumbles.

Now in his third season with the Broncos, Jones spent his first five years with the San Francisco 49ers, where he played in 61 games and started 46. He’s not one of the best defensive tackles in the league by any stretch, but he’s a solid vet who would give the Packers a nice 1-2 punch along with Clark.

Is it a move the Packers will make? Probably not, but if Clark continues to have hiccups, it could be a move they should make.