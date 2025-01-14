Packers Star Rips Into Team After “Disappointing” Playoff Loss, “We Need To Wake Up”

There were many issues with the Green Bay Packers‘ performance on Sunday afternoon, where the team fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 22-10. A game in which it never felt like the Packers ever truly had the upper hand.

A controversial fumble on the very first play of the game set the tone for what was ultimately a highly disappointing game and result, despite coming in as 5 point underdogs prior to kick off.

Three total picks for quarterback, Jordan Love, and an offensive line unit that gave up seemingly endless penalties after the injury to 2 x Pro Bowl guard, Elgton Jenkins, lead to what was once one of the more feared offenses in the entire league abruptly staggering to a halt..

Another Promising Season Ends In Defeat For Green Bay

Whilst head coach, Matt LeFleur, has already spoken out about the team, and other players have made comments about their – and the team’s – futures.

One player who came out with some particularly eyebrow-raising comments is breakout tight end, Tucker Kraft. The second year product out of South Dakota State has already established himself as a top-10 TE in the NFL, ranking 7th in receiving yards and tied-4th in touchdown receptions.

The Packers’ TE is also a more than capable and willing blocker in the George Kittle mould, becoming a key force in executing exterior edge sealing blocks in LeFleur’s outside zone blocking scheme.

And now with two years under his belt, one the team’s star offensive weapons has made it clear that he plans to step up into a leadership role on the team – and had some pretty harsh words for the players.

Tucker Kraft in locker room cleanout today said he could kind of feel “what was brewing for us.” Said he plans to step up as a leader and would’t call the season a complete failure, but disappointing. He also said the #Packers need to “wake up.” pic.twitter.com/z28Rrc1jBT — John Miller (@JohnMillerNBC26) January 13, 2025

Star Tight End Urges Packers To “Wake Up” In The Postseason

Kraft made his strong feelings about the team’s performance pretty clear with his comments after the game.

“Well we certainly didn’t win anything; the whole last few games that we played – you could kind of feel what was brewing for us: we just didn’t finish. I wouldn’t necessarily say the season was a failure for, we learned a lot about some of the individuals on our team and how these players can impact the future of this building.

So, not a complete failure but like I said just disappointing. As a team, we need to wake up. I mean, I don’t know how many times we just… everyone talks about how we’re just not ok with just making the playoffs but we have yet to walk the walk so, going forward…I’m going to embrace everything that I’ve put into this game and then take on a little bit more of a leadership role.”

His sentiments certainly echo in many media members and fan feelings regarding the team – that they did not show up down the stretch; and when it really mattered, costly mistakes prevented them from having any sort of real shot to shock the NFC and advance in the playoffs.